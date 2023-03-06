Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Participates in Humanitarian Mine Action in Croatia

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mobile Unit 12, assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, participated in the 10th iteration of the Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA) in Croatia, Feb. 4 – 24, 2023.



HMA is a Department of State-led initiative to certify U.S. and partner EOD teams in HMA and increase partner nation capabilities in the areas of de-mining, ordnance and explosive stockpile management, and EOD training.



“This training enabled us and our allies to advance our technical knowledge and practical skills, and to build upon our relationship developed over the course of deployment,” said Explosive Ordnance Disposal 1st Class Steven Virgilio, lead petty officer for Platoon 12-3-2. “Working with allies to ensure the proper management of ordnance and to advance area de-mining efforts has tactical and strategic impacts across U.S. naval operations in the region.”



This joint humanitarian effort reinforced the already strong relationship between U.S. and Croatian Navy EOD personnel, and improved interoperability between the U.S. and allied military and diplomatic actions.



“The exercise is leaving all participants more capable of handling the exceptional challenges posed by mine warfare and ordnance disposal,” said Corvette Lieutenant Ivo Brimisa, a member of the Croatian EOD Diving Platoon. “We look forward to every opportunity to increase our capabilities and to implement the knowledge and standards we’ve adopted during HMA training into our Navy EOD force.”



HMA is an ongoing program to provide classroom and hands-on training to allies to safely identify, transport, and dispose of existing landmines and explosive remnants of war in accordance with international mine action standards. The course covered advanced EOD techniques, detailed ordnance classes, render-safe procedures, and live demolition operations.



CSG-10’s EOD team safely and successfully completed the HMA advanced curriculum and trained their Croatian counterparts to perform HMA evolutions mitigating the risks of unexploded ordnance to civilian and military personnel.



The team previous participated in the eighth iteration of HMA, Oct. 24 – Nov.11, 2022.



The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).



The ships of DESRON-26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Farragut (DDG 99), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119).



The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Knighthawks” of VFA-136, the “Pukin Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe - U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the NAVEUR area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

