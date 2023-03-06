Faces of Forces Micronesia: SK1 Emily Ford

Supplying leadership and progress



Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Ford has a passion for learning and a history of progress. She was recently selected as the Enlisted Petty Officer of the Quarter, displaying outstanding judgment and adaptability as the Finance and Supply Division's lead petty officer and an approving official for Regional Support Team 14.



Ford grew up in Michigan and is from a military family. She decided to join the U.S. Coast Guard when her college grants ran thin and chose the storekeeper rate because it has longevity and parity with the private sector. At the time, she struck her rate specialty, joining the ranks by doing on-the-job training rather than waiting for A school. Every field has challenges, and Ford found one of the most fundamental for her was developing a means of receptive communication.



Communication was vital to her success, acclimated to the regional support team business model and learning new procurement, contracting, and property processes to support mission readiness for Forces Micronesia units. She was also the point person coordinating with Naval Base Guam to expand four service contracts to two new facilities on base, mitigating space constraints while enabling continuing operations for cutter maintenance and prevention department staff.



"Learning the importance of the messenger was vital, as is the catalyst for how a message is received, understood, and digested," said Ford. "It was important for me to overcome being softspoken and be confident in delivering information. I'm still learning to negotiate interactions with diplomacy better."



Ford grew up in the face of adversity. Her grandmother raised her but had a relationship with both parents. Further education was always encouraged; to think bigger than one's surroundings and to do that which might be scary. She credits her mentors for her success.



"I had teachers that cared and are the reason I am where I am today. I dual enrolled in college while in high school and decided to graduate early, living on my own at 15," said Ford.



She moved to California when she was about 17, taking up a year to work, and found a position as a property manager for her aunt and uncle. She also worked in food and beverage, taking odd jobs. When she started college, it was to pursue a degree in psychology, which is also a family legacy. Once in the service, she used tuition assistance to finish an associate degree in computer applications. More recently, she's found her way back to psychology and is a few semesters away from a dual bachelor's degree in psychology and human engineering.



Her work as a storekeeper ensuring finance and supply lines for the Forces Micronesia Sector Guam team and college are not her only activities. She's also a CFO of a 501 (c) non-profit, a consultant for a FinTech company, and more. She credits her upbringing for influencing her drive.



"People not afforded as many intrinsic opportunities generally grasp tools and resources with more appreciation. I know who I don't want to be like; I gather bits of inspiration from people with whom I want to share similarities," said Ford.



Ford joined the service in 2012. She's seen some change and feels we are in a period of natural flux with an opportunity to be better than we are, "When things are challenging, people need strong, vibrant, encouraging leadership. As the Commandant said, "the status quo is the risk," this applies to our current times. I appreciate Admiral Fagan's innovative, forward-thinking leadership- that is the Coast Guard I want to be in!"



Ford says she's seen resistance to change, a need to accept challenges, and a reluctance by some to learn unique aspects of the job in recent years, "I want to see leadership willing to spearhead, work as a team, be transparent about the obstacles, and desire growth. I want leadership that wants to leave a positive legacy behind. As I said in a recent Women's Leadership Initiative meeting, the environment of the Coast Guard is currently very malleable, which can be a good thing if we're in good hands. We take the opportunity to progress together."



As a leader, she guided a team of six to overcome ongoing financial system challenges and made sound budget recommendations during continuing resolutions resulting in the renewal of 17 service contracts totaling $1.4 million in the last quarter of Fiscal Year 2022; this ensured vital support services continued into the new fiscal year. She also facilitated training in procurement and contracting processes for after-hours and expeditionary patrol requirements, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of patrols supporting national strategic objectives in Oceania.



Leadership is, by human nature, grounded in self-respect and compassion, honoring equity, dignity, and integrity. Ford underscores the importance of accountability and empowerment -- not only holding others accountable, but also us, and encouraging growth.



"We thrive with well-vetted, confident leaders interested in empowering our people to be innovative, encourage further education, and allot the time and resources for personal growth. For a company to have longevity and keep employees, they must invest in building a relationship with them, with us."



Ford has invested in her team beyond her basic job requirements by leading participation in several community service events, including a clean-up of Asan Beach and the annual observance of Wreaths Across America. Additionally, Ford played a vital role in the first-ever Guam Women's Leadership Initiative Chapter by advocating for greater inclusion and tailored professional development opportunities.



When she's not ensuring the viability of supplies to Forces Micronesia missions, working on her degree, or in her consultancy role, she's an avid consumer of podcasts and books. Some of her recent favorites range from Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell to Becoming by Michelle Obama and Beyond Good and Evil by Nietzsche. Her recent podcasts include Crime Junkie, Stuff You Should Know, The Daily Stoic, and Market Mondays.



