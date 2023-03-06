III MEF Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment

Photo By Cpl. Diana Jimenez | U.S. Marines conduct a pass and review during a relief and appointment ceremony on...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Diana Jimenez | U.S. Marines conduct a pass and review during a relief and appointment ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, March 7, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook relinquished his duties as sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, and sergeant major of Marine Forces Japan to Sgt. Maj. Joy M. Kitashima. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Jimenez) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, the outgoing sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Forces Japan, relinquished his duties at a relief and appointment ceremony on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, March 7, 2023.



Cook was relieved by U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Joy M. Kitashima, the incoming sergeant major of III MEF and MARFORJ. Kitashima is the first female force-level sergeant major in the Marine Corps and will serve as the senior enlisted advisor to Lt. Gen. James Bierman Jr., the commanding general of III MEF and MARFORJ.



“Everyone is a leader. There’s an expectation of discipline among us and III MEF has incredible discipline. That’s why I was excited to come back here,” said Kitashima. “I want to lead by example, I want to lead with purpose, and I want to lead with a sense of duty. I want every single one of the Marines in III MEF to feel the same three things.”



Kitashima has served as a Military Police Officer at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar; two tours as a Marine Combat Instructor at School of Infantry East and School of Infantry West; Operations Chief for Combat Logistics Battalion 22, First Sergeant for Combat Service Support Company, Headquarters and Service Company, Basic Officer Course 4-13 (Company D), and Warfighting Instructor Company at The Basic School.



As a sergeant major, she has served as the senior enlisted leader for Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.



Kitashima spoke about what she will contribute while serving as the sergeant major of III MEF and MARFORJ, and her vision for the future.



“Marines, Sailors, families, and civilians of III MEF expect that I am one of them,” said Kitashima. “I served out here, I have family out here, I have had two kids out here at one point in time. I will continue to do as the commanding general of III MEF does: have their best interest in mind.”