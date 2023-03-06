U.S. Coast Guard to deactivate Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated the process to activate its Great Lakes Regulated...... read more read more

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Coast Guard has initiated the process to activate its Great Lakes Regulated Navigation Area; specifically, a safety zone in Saginaw Bay, Michigan. The zone will be activated at 8 a.m. on Saturday and apply during the winter months to protect waterway users from hazards associated with winter conditions and navigation. see less | View Image Page