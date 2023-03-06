Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard to deactivate Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area

    U.S. Coast Guard established Saginaw Bay regulated navigation area for winter

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard will deactivate the Regulated Navigation Area (RNA) in Saginaw Bay, Michigan, Thursday at 5 p.m.

    The RNA will be deactivated due to a less than expected ice season and limited to no ice buildup in Saginaw Bay. Additionally, weather forecasts for the remainder of the 2023 ice season are not favorable for any significant ice formation or conducive to on-ice recreation.

    More information on the RNA process can be found in the Federal Register at
    https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/08/11/2017-16997/great-lakesregulated-navigation-areas-and-safety-zones.

    Media inquiries should be referred to Ensign Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer at (313) 910-1234.

    -USCG-

