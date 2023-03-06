NAVFAC Southwest LDP & ALDP Grads Receive Recognition Letters

Photo By Mario Icari | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest graduates of the Leadership...... read more read more Photo By Mario Icari | Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest graduates of the Leadership Development Program and Aspiring Leadership Development Program received letters of Appreciation signifying their accomplishments in completing their respective NAVFAC leadership program from NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott on behalf of NAVFAC Executive Director Jennifer LaTorre, senior civilian advisor to NAVFAC’s Commander, during a Feb. 22 recognition presentation in San Diego. Shown from left to right are Terese Nhean, Annelise Wilding, Kim Patrick Impreso, Scott, Jaynel Santos, Anna Mcmillen, and Jaime Flores. Jill Williams-Wright also received a letter but was not present for the photo. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest graduates of the Leadership Development Program (LDP) and Aspiring Leadership Development Program (ALDP) received letters of Appreciation signifying their accomplishments in completing their respective NAVFAC leadership program from NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott on behalf of NAVFAC Executive Director Jennifer LaTorre, senior civilian advisor to NAVFAC’s Commander, during a Feb. 22 recognition presentation in San Diego.



The ALDP is a leadership program designed to provide participants with the foundational leadership skills and knowledge needed to start pursuing a leadership role at NAVFAC. ALDP graduates are selected to participate in NAVFAC’s competitive LDP.



To support the Navy's and NAVFAC's vision for a high-performing workforce, NAVFAC created the LDP to provide more robust developmental opportunities for its future civilian senior leaders. The LDP is a competitive program designed to provide deliberate development through progressive learning opportunities including formal leadership training , 360 assessments , senior management interviews , rotational assignments , business and operational meetings , and mentoring . The LDP is one of many leadership program opportunities at NAVFAC.



For information on these programs, please visit:

https://www.navfac.navy.mil/.../Care.../Leadership-Programs/