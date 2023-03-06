NAVFAC builds relationships during SAME Mid-Atlantic Small Business Outreach and Industry Day

Photo By Michael Morris | Senior leaders from both NAVFAC Atlantic and NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic in the fields of...... read more read more Photo By Michael Morris | Senior leaders from both NAVFAC Atlantic and NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic in the fields of engineering, construction, environmental resources, contracting, and small business participated on the Q&A Panel where the panelists addressed questions from attendees. The Q&A panel allowed industry partners an opportunity to directly ask NAVFAC leadership about acquisition processes, single award architect engineer contracts (AE) vice multiple award AE contracts, sources sought and the emphasis on how important it is for a small business to respond when NAVFAC is conducting market research, and paper versus electronic proposal submission. see less | View Image Page

Subject matter experts from Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic and NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic recently participated in the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Mid-Atlantic Small Business Outreach and Industry Day held Feb. 28 thru March 1.



During the two-day event organized by the SAME Hampton Roads Post, NAVFAC professionals met with industry partners, delivered briefs, and participated in a Q&A Panel to provide a better understanding of NAVFAC, the contracting process, and the enterprises evolving small business opportunities.



“Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command could not be successful without the support of our industry partners from the architect, engineering, and construction community,” said Capt. Ben Miller, vice commander, NAVFAC Atlantic, as he introduced NAVFAC’s team of presenters. “Even though our contractor partners do not wear a military uniform when they go to work like some of us here today, they still serve our great nation and directly contribute to the success of the United States Navy and Marine Corps.”



We are projecting nearly $12 billion in contracts for Fiscal Year 23 and another $10 billion in shipyard optimization program contracts for the four shipyards over the next five years. We have work to contract and by swiftly awarding contracts that ensure infrastructure resilience and fleet readiness, we’re meeting the goal to make our Navy more prepared for competition and combat. A deteriorating Navy infrastructure negatively impacts readiness and operations; as the technical authority, we’re helping decision makers prioritize our efforts and industry is a big part of that process.



Presenters provided briefs to the events attendees that included an overview of NAVFAC Atlantic and its environmental workload, a profile of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic’s workload, and a Small Business brief.



Senior leaders from both NAVFAC Atlantic and NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic in the fields of engineering, construction, environmental resources, contracting, and small business participated on the Q&A Panel where the panelists addressed questions from attendees.



“Engagement and collaboration with our industry partners is central to NAVFAC Atlantic’s success,” said small business deputy director Jennifer McGuire, who coordinated the command’s presence at the conference. “Local events like these puts us right in front of interested industry contractors. They can hear straight from us, as we work to share our objectives, focus areas workload projections and we can get their feedback to apply that to our plans.”



The Q&A panel allowed industry partners an opportunity to directly ask NAVFAC leadership about acquisition processes, single award architect engineer contracts (AE) vice multiple award AE contracts, sources sought and the emphasis on how important it is for a small business to respond when NAVFAC is conducting market research, and paper versus electronic proposal submission.



“Cooperating in events like the SAME industry day really is a win for both NAVFAC and industry partners,” says McGuire. “The Navy demands a resilient, agile shore enterprise and our partners help us get there with their input.”



Businesses looking to compete for NAVFAC opportunities are encouraged to view NAVFAC Atlantic's workload projections at https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/About-Us/Doing-Business-with-Us/.



NAVFAC’s small business program runs 365 days a year. We encourage contractors to reach out to us for information and assistance. To learn more about NAVFAC’s partnership with small businesses, visit the command’s Small Business Office site at https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Business-Lines/Office-of-Small-Business-Programs.