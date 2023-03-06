A MAP of congratulatory surprise at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Raised well-wishes extended…Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Washington Le, Directorate...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Raised well-wishes extended…Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Washington Le, Directorate for Administration and Operational Readiness department receives collective congratulations from co-workers immediately after being informed he’s one of 11 Sailors assigned to the Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton who were selected to be promoted to the next higher paygrade under the Meritorious Advancement Program, May 6, 2023 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Surprised reactions became smiles of realization for 11 Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, May 6, 2023.



The 11 were all selected to be promoted to the next higher paygrade under the Meritorious Advancement Program.



“The competition was really fierce with so many qualified Sailors. These 11 were unanimously agreed upon and selected by the MAP board. They represent the ‘best of the best’ at NMRTC Bremerton,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer, who led a contingent of command leadership to officially notify in person the results to each Sailor.



Advanced to first class petty officer was Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jose Perez, Clinical Support Services and Radiology department.



Selected for second class petty officer were Hospital Corpsmen 2nd Class Joshua Hebert, Clinical Support Services and Physical Therapy department; Washington Le, Directorate for Administration and Operational Readiness department; David Livingston, Clinical Support Services and Radiology department; Jonathan Meeks, Directorate Branch Clinics, Everett Readiness department; and Chance Minor, Surgical Services and Endoscopy department.



Promoted to third class petty officer were Hospital Corpsmen 3rd Class Brogan Chamber, Clinical Support Services and Pharmacy department; Jared Gamber, Medical Services and Pediatrics department; Arika Meek, Directorate Branch Clinics Everett Primary Care department; Robert Overshire, Directorate Branch Clinics Everett Dental; and Matthew Reitz, Surgical Services, Orthopedics department.



MAP authorizes commanding officers to advance eligible enlisted Sailors in paygrades E5 and below to the next higher paygrade and provides leadership the opportunity to acknowledge those personnel who have demonstrated they are ready for the next level of responsibility by advancing them in rate.



The program also grants greater authority to individual commands to better structure their manning levels, and overall help the Navy to continue developing and rewarding talented Sailors.



Those advanced will also start getting paid in their advanced pay-grade.