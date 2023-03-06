Partner Nation Guest Instructor becomes first to earn AETC master instructor designation

Photo By Vanessa Adame | Intendente Jefe Alexander Pacheco of Colombia’s National Police, holds a coin at the...... read more read more Photo By Vanessa Adame | Intendente Jefe Alexander Pacheco of Colombia’s National Police, holds a coin at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy, Feb. 17, 2023. Pacheco, a partner nation guest instructor at IAAFA, recently earned the Air Education Training Command Master Instructor designation. He is the first international member to earn master instructor, which is the highest honor one can earn as an instructor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – For the first time in the Inter-American Air Forces Academy’s 80-year history, a partner nation guest instructor has earned the master instructor badge, the highest Air Education and Training Command’s instructor qualification.

Intendente Jefe Alexander Pacheco of Colombia’s National Police, was nearing the end of a two-year assignment at IAAFA as a partner nation guest instructor when he was awarded the designation during a ceremony here, Feb. 17.

“No one who joins the police force ever imagines the immensity of their actions, the feats they perform every day – they simply make them a part of their daily lives,” Pacheco said. “I’m so proud to receive this recognition that’s being bestowed to me, not only by a military force, but by the U.S. Air Force, the most important country in our hemisphere.”

“Having accomplished this feat is a great reward for myself and my family,” he added.

According to AETC’s master instruction requirements guide, to receive the title an instructor must complete a minimum of 1,000 hours as primary instructor teaching, earning an excellent or higher rating on the last three consecutive instructor evaluations and completing at least six semester hours of professional continuing education and participation in professional curriculum development projects.

“It shows he’s a dedicated professional in his career,” said Tech. Sgt. Genaro Martinez, non-commissioned officer in charge of Standardization and Evaluations at IAAFA. “It just speaks volumes about his level of dedication because the partner nation guest instructor is only here for two years, so to be able to achieve this in that time is - nose to the ground the entire time,” Martinez said.

Leaders evaluated Pacheco’s records from Colombia where he served previously, as well as the work he accomplished as an instructor for the 837th Training Squadron’s International Force Protection flight.

Pacheco will return to Colombia as an Instructor for the Jungle Command for the National Police.

“I can go back to my country with the satisfaction of having fulfilled my duty, but also with my head held high and the pride that comes with earning such an award,” Pacheco said.