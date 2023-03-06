Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission, Texas native earns Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 6, 2023) – U.S. Army Sgt. Samantha Salas, of Mission, Texas, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal by Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong during an All Hands meeting held at the Military and Family Readiness Center.

    A 2014 graduate of Mission High School, Salas’ outstanding volunteer service and dedication reflected great credit upon herself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Armed Forces.

    NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

    It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.

