Mission, Texas native earns Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 6, 2023) – U.S. Army Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 6, 2023) – U.S. Army Sgt. Samantha Salas, of Mission, Texas, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal by Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong during an All Hands meeting held at the Military and Family Readiness Center. A 2014 graduate of Mission High School, Salas’ outstanding volunteer service and dedication reflected great credit upon herself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Armed Forces. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO–FORT SAM HOUSTON – (March 6, 2023) – U.S. Army Sgt. Samantha Salas, of Mission, Texas, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal by Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong during an All Hands meeting held at the Military and Family Readiness Center.



A 2014 graduate of Mission High School, Salas’ outstanding volunteer service and dedication reflected great credit upon herself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Armed Forces.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.