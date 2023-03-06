WBAMC hosted an ICU Skills Fair

Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center nurses attended an Intensive Care Unit (ICU)...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center nurses attended an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) skills fair on the hospital campus from February 22-24, 2023, at the hospital campus. ICU skills fairs are often utilized to bring nurses up to speed on new advancements and to review the rules and protocols for patient care. see less | View Image Page

William Beaumont Army Medical Center Intensive Care Unit (ICU) conducted its semi-annual skills fair on February 22-24, 2023, at the hospital campus.



Clinical representatives and vendors from all over the city and staff from other hospital units came to help with the education and training. The ICU department also worked with the WBAMC Education Division to include Individual Critical Task List (ICTL) training for military critical care nurses and emergency room nurses.



“This really is a great way to capture some low volume-high risk critical skills for our nurses on the unit; providing our staff with consistent continuing education is vitally important to both nursing competence and proficiency,” said 1st Lt. Matthew Tschida, the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the skills fair.



The fair also allows the staff to learn about continuous renal replacement therapy, massive transfusion blood cultures, transplants, organ donation, and much more.



Leticia Osteika, a registered nurse at WBAMC, expressed that the skills fair provides new information.



“It sharpens existing knowledge and provides new information for patients, military, veterans and their families,” said Osteika.



The staff was trained on services provided by Hospice El Paso, Three Oaks Hospice, and the Southwest Transplant Alliance.



“The ICU fair is a great way to inform the staff of any changes and reiterate proper proceedings in policies or protocols throughout the different departments within the hospital, plus it helps with the ‘esprit de corps’ at WBAMC,” said Osteika.



In healthcare, ICU skills fairs are often used to keep nurses updated on new developments and review the regulations and processes for taking care of patients.