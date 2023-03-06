Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WBAMC hosted an ICU Skills Fair

    WBAMC hosted an ICU Skills Fair

    Photo By Vincent Byrd | William Beaumont Army Medical Center nurses attended an Intensive Care Unit (ICU)...... read more read more

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Story by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Intensive Care Unit (ICU) conducted its semi-annual skills fair on February 22-24, 2023, at the hospital campus.

    Clinical representatives and vendors from all over the city and staff from other hospital units came to help with the education and training. The ICU department also worked with the WBAMC Education Division to include Individual Critical Task List (ICTL) training for military critical care nurses and emergency room nurses.

    “This really is a great way to capture some low volume-high risk critical skills for our nurses on the unit; providing our staff with consistent continuing education is vitally important to both nursing competence and proficiency,” said 1st Lt. Matthew Tschida, the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the skills fair.

    The fair also allows the staff to learn about continuous renal replacement therapy, massive transfusion blood cultures, transplants, organ donation, and much more.

    Leticia Osteika, a registered nurse at WBAMC, expressed that the skills fair provides new information.

    “It sharpens existing knowledge and provides new information for patients, military, veterans and their families,” said Osteika.

    The staff was trained on services provided by Hospice El Paso, Three Oaks Hospice, and the Southwest Transplant Alliance.

    “The ICU fair is a great way to inform the staff of any changes and reiterate proper proceedings in policies or protocols throughout the different departments within the hospital, plus it helps with the ‘esprit de corps’ at WBAMC,” said Osteika.

    In healthcare, ICU skills fairs are often used to keep nurses updated on new developments and review the regulations and processes for taking care of patients.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.07.2023 09:25
    Story ID: 439845
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC hosted an ICU Skills Fair, by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    WBAMC hosted an ICU Skills Fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Intensive Care Unit (ICU) conducted its semi-annual skills fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT