Senior 173rd Airborne logisticians honor fallen Alpini soldier in partnered community

VICENZA, Italy – The 173rd Brigade Support Battalion (BSB) command team and several company commanders joined together with the Italian Gruppo Alpini di Alte Ceccato in Montecchio Maggiore to commemorate Italian Lt. Enrico Tigrucci, an Alpini mountain artillery officer, on the 29th anniversary of his death on March 5, 2023.



At the time of his death, Lt. Tigrucci was the commander of the Alpini 32nd Battery of the Bergamo Group. While conducting field operations on March 4, 1994, he had received the order to descend a mountain with his 60 alpine troops. During the march, given the snow conditions, he stopped the battery and went alone to check their path. Then a large avalanche began, which dragged the lieutenant along as it ran. The Alpini recognized that his actions saved the lives of his soldiers and he was posthumously awarded the Bronze Medal of Civil Merit in 2010.



As the American "Sky Soldiers" arrived to commemorate him this year, they were warmly greeted by dozens of Alpini veterans from provinces throughout Italy. The day's events began with a Mass in Chiesa Parrocchiale di Alte Ceccato, officiated by Generale Don Pierino Sacella, former military chaplain of Accademia Militare di Modena.



Following the service, a parade of Alpini soldiers, veterans and 173rd paratroopers marched through the streets of Alte Ceccato towards the Sede Alpini di Alte Ceccato where the official ceremony of commemoration was held. As the Alpini placed a memorial wreath at a stone plaque in memory of the fallen mountain officer, Lt. Col. Anthony Newman, the Battalion Commander of the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion stepped forward and placed a unit challenge coin at the base of the stone, a tradition in the U.S. Army when holding a memorial service for a fallen soldier.



U.S Army Garrison Italy maintains a Community Alliance Program (CAP) to engage with the Italian communities to increase awareness and appreciation for the surrounding areas, promote the U.S. Military’s mission in a positive manner, and foster a strong relationship and sense of common purpose within the surrounding areas.



As part of the continuous CAP efforts in the Vicenza Military Community, each battalion in the 173rd Airborne Brigade is partnered with at least one local Italian community. The 173rd’s two units stationed in Germany are also partnered with German communities. Every battalion command team coordinates engagements with their corresponding local leaders to be inclusive of each other’s culture and events.



Lt. Col. Newman currently maintains one of the strongest community relationships in the Vicenza Military Community and teaches the importance of the relationship to his subordinate commanders.



“Relationships matter. Our veterans are part of our culture and help build the foundation for what’s to come. The relationships and support from the Alpini in our community make us better.”



