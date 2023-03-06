Soldier Highlight - 7h ID Soldier talks about is experience in Cobra Gold 23

A U.S. Army Soldier with 7th Infantry Division talks about their experience while participating in the large-scale exercise Cobra Gold 2023 at the Artillery Center, Lopburi, Kingdom of Thailand, on March 2, 2023. The Soldiers speak about their experience and excitement of operating and working alongside the Royal Thai Army. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 Story ID: 439829 Location: TH