Ford Dental Department Gives Advice for Oral Hygiene on National Dentist Day

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



ATLANTIC OCEAN — Sailors aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) celebrate National Dentist’s Day, March 6, 2023.

Dental care plays a significant role in your overall health. Neglecting proper oral hygiene can lead to serious diseases and cause permanent damage.

“It’s important to have dental care aboard [Ford] for many reasons such as dental emergencies, cavities that need to be filled, tooth abscesses, chips/breaks in the tooth, etc.,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Earlena Sylvester, from New York, dental technician aboard the Ford. “Proper treatment for these issues is needed to relieve pain, discomfort and prevent further issues.”

The dental department onboard is equipped to handle everything from routine cleanings to oral surgeries. They are knowledgeable about their craft and have tips for maintaining oral care.

“We recommend our patients use soft bristle brushes in circular motions to protect their gums,” said dental departmental lead chief petty officer, Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Latorya Armstrong, from Gates County, North Carolina. “As far as recession, once your gums are gone, they’re gone! Be gentle with them.”

Brushing your teeth is important, but it’s not the only thing you should be considering in your oral hygiene routine.

“Brush your tongue,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Malacia Ashford, from Columbia, South Carolina, a dental technician aboard the Ford. “One of the main causes of bad breath comes from bacteria and residue left on your tongue.”

If you are a coffee drinker or have a sweet tooth, there is a simple way to help protect your teeth.

“Drinking water right after eating or drinking sugary substances or staining beverages such as coffee or tea helps to remove the sugar from sitting on your teeth, which could lead to cavities,” said Ashford. “It also helps prevent staining on your teeth.”

Taking care of not only teeth but oral hygiene as a whole is not only significant to health but also in presentation to others.

“The first thing I notice about a person is their smile,” said Armstrong. “Knowing that I can make a difference brings me joy.”

A little extra effort put into good oral hygiene practices goes a long way in maintaining the integrity of your teeth and gums, which makes for a happier, healthier YOU, according to Armstrong.

“We are here to help Sailors maintain mission readiness and bright smiles,” said Armstrong. “You can’t fight if you can’t bite!”

“Dental procedures aren’t something I really enjoy going through, but the positive and compassionate manner of the dental Sailors makes the experience more comfortable,” said Cmdr. Doug Ivanac, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ship’s navigator and dental patient. “Dental is an amazing department.”

Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale.

