8 CPTS funds the fight

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- At the heart of the Wolf Pack is the 8th Comptroller Squadron, commonly referred to as the “Money Wolves,” who serve as financial service professionals to the Airmen at Kunsan AB.



In and out-processing an average of roughly 40,000 personnel annually while providing customer support to over 750 walk-in’s per week, the Money Wolves support one of the highest turnover rates in the Air Force. They are responsible for providing a wide range of services to Airmen, including budgeting assistance, financial management, pay and travel assistance, and other related services—ensuring Airmen are properly compensated, as well as helping them manage their finances.



Deep in the CPTS building is the travel pay section, where dedicated financial operations technicians provide service to all members traveling on orders. Daily, they work with service members through their online ticketing system to correct pay records, submit vouchers, handle debts, start and stop entitlements, provide training and assistance with Defense Travel System, and provide guidance on Military Pay.​



“There is a finance motto of ‘no money, no mission’, but the truth of the matter is, ‘no people, no Air Force’,” said Senior Airman Calvin Cook, 8th CPTS financial operations technician. “Travel Pay handles all things for getting members here, getting members paid, getting members to temporary duties, to deployments, their next base and anything else that involves people moving to where the mission is.”



In addition to maintaining the financial readiness of our Airmen, the Money Wolves’ Financial Analysis Flight (FMA) impacts a wide range of services on base, affecting all areas of base infrastructure and support, including education, weapon systems and quality of life.



“We oversee budgets for base infrastructure, daily operations, et cetera,” said Tech. Sgt. Isaiah Resto, 8th CPTS FMA flight chief and NCO in charge. “Day-to-day, our budgetary actions affect everyone's mission capabilities and quality of life both on this peninsula as well as stateside.”



From determining the availability of funds to processing payments, these financial experts keep a watchful eye to ensure that funds are being utilized efficiently. The hard work and dedication of CPTS Airmen are essential to maintaining the constant flow of the mission. Without their critical work, the Wolf Pack would not be able to be able to maintain constant combat readiness.



“What people do not see is our awesome technicians frequently working into the night on individuals’ pay, or making sure funding is put in place for numerous projects,” added Resto. “I see finance as a field that is customer service not limited to a counter or a desk. Our actions impact the mission globally, to include contracts, travel cards, unit purchases and interdepartmental agreements. We affect the mission from every facet.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 00:57 Story ID: 439816 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8 CPTS funds the fight, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.