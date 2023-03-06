Diagnosing excellence: Brig. Gen. Ryder visits 17th MDG

Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, 59th Medical Wing commander and Air Force Nurse Corps chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Taliah Wilkerson, Aerospace Medical Service & Surgical Service career field manager, visited the 17th Medical Group, Feb. 23, to provide a strategic overview and future posture of the Total Nursing Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 16:48
|Story ID:
|439803
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
