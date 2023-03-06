Diagnosing excellence: Brig. Gen. Ryder visits 17th MDG

Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | U.S. Air Force Capt. Molly Dunkelberger, 17th Medical Group aerospace nurse...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | U.S. Air Force Capt. Molly Dunkelberger, 17th Medical Group aerospace nurse practitioner, briefs Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, 59th Medical Wing commander and Air Force Nurse Corps chief, during her visit to Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023. Ryder provided a strategic overview and future posture of the Total Nursing Force to the 17th MDG community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash) see less | View Image Page