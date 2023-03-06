Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diagnosing excellence: Brig. Gen. Ryder visits 17th MDG

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, 59th Medical Wing commander and Air Force Nurse Corps chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Taliah Wilkerson, Aerospace Medical Service & Surgical Service career field manager, visited the 17th Medical Group, Feb. 23, to provide a strategic overview and future posture of the Total Nursing Force.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 16:48
    Story ID: 439803
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
