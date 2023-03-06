Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laughlin begins groundbreaking at the Ricks Hall dormitory

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Story by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Team XL is always looking to improve
    aspects of the base to help support the mission and better the lives of the
    members who live and work here -- whether on the flight line, the front
    gate, or the places Airmen live.

    On Mar. 6, 2023, Laughlin held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the
    beginning of its revitalization of the Ricks Hall dormitory, to modernize
    and improve the quality of life for the base's junior enlisted that call it
    home.

    "The purpose of the dormitory revitalization is to raise the standards for
    quality of life for Air Force Airmen at Laughlin AFB," said Daniel M.
    Gallegos, 47th Civil Engineering Squadron project management element chief.
    "The dormitory is home to them for years at a time and should be comfortable
    and instill a sense of pride."

    The Air Force Civil Engineer Center funded this $35.3 million project. It
    will contribute to improving the base and give Airmen the ability to perform
    better by going home to a comfortable living space at the end of their day.

    "I'm looking forward to seeing what they do and how the new dorms will turn
    out," said Airman 1st Class Keira Rossman, 47th Flying Training Wing public
    affairs specialist. "I think it'll make life a lot more enjoyable for the
    Airman who are stationed here for future generations."

    This is an improvement to the current dormitory in use, which have a smaller
    living space, shared bathrooms, and a cooking area to be shared by
    approximately 100 residents.

    "This project will be a tremendous benefit to Laughlin," said Gallegos. "The
    square footage of each room has doubled, and each room will have its own
    kitchenette and private bathroom. The quality of life for our Airmen living
    in the dorm will be significantly improved with nothing like it in the Air
    Force."

    This project is so extensive and expansive it took more man-hours than usual
    to get approved and implemented.

    "The size and amenities of each room are such a significant improvement
    beyond the standard dorm configuration that the project required an
    Exception to Policy from the Director of Civil Engineers at Headquarters Air
    Force," said Gallegos. "The Exception to Policy and funding approval
    required extensive, consistent advocacy from the wing, AETC, and the Air
    Force Civil Engineer Center. All the persistence paid off in the end, and
    the funded project was a massive win for Laughlin Airmen!"

