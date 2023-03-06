Laughlin begins groundbreaking at the Ricks Hall dormitory

LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- Team XL is always looking to improve

aspects of the base to help support the mission and better the lives of the

members who live and work here -- whether on the flight line, the front

gate, or the places Airmen live.



On Mar. 6, 2023, Laughlin held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the

beginning of its revitalization of the Ricks Hall dormitory, to modernize

and improve the quality of life for the base's junior enlisted that call it

home.



"The purpose of the dormitory revitalization is to raise the standards for

quality of life for Air Force Airmen at Laughlin AFB," said Daniel M.

Gallegos, 47th Civil Engineering Squadron project management element chief.

"The dormitory is home to them for years at a time and should be comfortable

and instill a sense of pride."



The Air Force Civil Engineer Center funded this $35.3 million project. It

will contribute to improving the base and give Airmen the ability to perform

better by going home to a comfortable living space at the end of their day.



"I'm looking forward to seeing what they do and how the new dorms will turn

out," said Airman 1st Class Keira Rossman, 47th Flying Training Wing public

affairs specialist. "I think it'll make life a lot more enjoyable for the

Airman who are stationed here for future generations."



This is an improvement to the current dormitory in use, which have a smaller

living space, shared bathrooms, and a cooking area to be shared by

approximately 100 residents.



"This project will be a tremendous benefit to Laughlin," said Gallegos. "The

square footage of each room has doubled, and each room will have its own

kitchenette and private bathroom. The quality of life for our Airmen living

in the dorm will be significantly improved with nothing like it in the Air

Force."



This project is so extensive and expansive it took more man-hours than usual

to get approved and implemented.



"The size and amenities of each room are such a significant improvement

beyond the standard dorm configuration that the project required an

Exception to Policy from the Director of Civil Engineers at Headquarters Air

Force," said Gallegos. "The Exception to Policy and funding approval

required extensive, consistent advocacy from the wing, AETC, and the Air

Force Civil Engineer Center. All the persistence paid off in the end, and

the funded project was a massive win for Laughlin Airmen!"

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.06.2023 17:11 Story ID: 439802 Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Laughlin begins groundbreaking at the Ricks Hall dormitory, by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.