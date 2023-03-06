Keesler invites students to STEM Expo

Keesler is looking to inspire young minds by hosting a STEM Expo for students and cadets on April 28th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This event gives students an opportunity to learn more about the education and training available and needed for future STEM careers,” said Ted Rivera, 81st Training Wing Public Affairs community engagement section chief. “These events allow us to develop and strengthen community relations and also our younger generation by showing them what is out there. Our goal is to attract interested students and give them the tools necessary to succeed in a future economy filled with unique opportunities.”

During this event, students will have a chance to visit science, technology, engineering and mathematics displays and exhibits as well as experience various types of simulators. Students can also see demonstrations from Keesler’s military working dogs, drill teams and honor guard.

Notable activities include:

- Virtual Reality Special Warfare experience

- NASA Astro Camp

- Naval Oceanography

- Mississippi State University’s Teros unmanned aerial system, and ground control station trailer

- Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College simulation and game trailer (Friday only)

- Mississippi Army National Guard Bradley simulator

Other exhibits will be hosted by Cyber Networks, FBI, Marine Corps, Air Force Recruiting, and more.

The STEM Expo is open to JROTC and ROTC cadets, students in STEM programs at junior high schools, high schools, colleges and universities and other youth-oriented leadership programs. DoD ID holders are encouraged to join as well.

If students or cadets are interested, groups must pre-register to attend the exclusive date by contacting Ted Rivera at teodoro.rivera@us.af.mil at no cost.

The general public will have access to the STEM Expo at the 2023 Thunder Over the Sound Air and Space Show Saturday and Sunday, 29-30 April.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2023 Date Posted: 03.06.2023 15:47 Story ID: 439796 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler invites students to STEM Expo, by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.