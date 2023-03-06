6 ARW Legal Team knocks it out of the park

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla – The 6th Air Refueling Wings legal office won several Air Mobility Command level awards for 2022 against a competitive bracket.

The shop won both the Outstanding Legal Office of the Year award along with four individual AMC awards.

Despite a projected 63% decline in paralegal manning and a 50% budget cut, hurricanes, and a pandemic, the 6th ARW legal team went above and beyond in 2022 by conducting 86 investigations, 56 article-15s, advising on almost 100 criminal investigations and saving nearly half a million dollars in legal fees.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn McFarlin took home Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer Paralegal of the year, Senior Master Sgt Doreen Mercado won outstanding senior non-commissioned officer of the year, Master Sgt. April Horn won the Outstanding Paralegal SNCO award, and Tech. Sgt. Lizandra Montero won the Outstanding Air Reserve Component Paralegal award.

“We’ve got to be team players here, if we weren’t a team here, then we definitely wouldn’t be able to do a fraction of the things we’ve done,” said McFarlin, the noncommissioned officer in charge of 6 ARW legal team.

“I think if there is a single person working on something, then there’s going to be a single point of failure,” said Montero.

Members of the 6 ARW legal office must go through 652 hours of training on matters such as military justice and civil law to become fully certified to serve the wings needs.

The 6 ARW legal team have been knocking it out of the park and show no signs of slowing down. The members that make up the team are no strangers to adversity and are laser focused on their professional development and advancing military justice wherever they go.

