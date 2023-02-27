Tyndall Connect: Building relationships

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Tyndall Connect is a new program focused on bringing together individuals from across the installation with similar interests and hobbies.



With helping build resilient Airmen as a priority, the Tyndall Connect program aims to host Connect Expos biannually. There, all active duty, reserve, guard members, civilian counter parts and dependents are encouraged to meet the members of various social groups and see what they have to offer.



“Our goal is to identify and document these groups, catalogue contact information, and spread this information throughout the Tyndall Air Force Base community to facilitate maximum participation,” said Tech. Sgt. Kiernan Judd, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health flight chief. “So far, we have identified over thirty social groups amongst our community, examples being woodworking, football, fishing, and cooking.”



Tyndall Connects founders understand that moving frequently can often bring challenges in numerous areas of life. This is why they have created a space to relieve stress and encourage getting together in an attempt to remain physically, spiritually, mentally and socially well.



“We all need relationships to live resilient lives and let’s face it, meeting new friends as an adult can be tricky,” said Corey Breingan, 325th Fighter Wing community support coordinator. “Life is busy. Sometimes you must be intentional about meeting people and building connections.”



Furthermore, this program supports suicide prevention efforts and other mental health initiatives. Utilizing the Tyndall Connect groups can serve as an additional protective factor.



“We recognize that a lack of connectedness can lead to loneliness, negative mental health affliction, poor coping skills, and at worst, suicide,” added Judd. “As such, we hope that fostering connectedness will mitigate some of these things and bring about a happier and healthier Tyndall.”



A strong sense of community is a vital aspect of a successful military installation. With that in mind, all members are encouraged to attend the Connect Expos and show support. Connect expos are planned to be held biannually.



“COVID-19 [has] limited our opportunities to meet with other people,” concluded Breingan. “We are encouraging people to get out and try new things, or things you already love. If you are interested in sports, reading, arts and crafts, games, gardening, or motorcycles, there is a group for you…and many more!”



For those interested, come out and show your support March 9th at the Oasis from 1100-1500 or contact Tech. Sgt. Kiernan Judd at kiernan.w.judd.mil@health.mil to learn more about what this program has to offer.

