35th Infantry Division Welcomes New Commander

Fort Leavenworth, KS - Maj. Gen. John Rueger assumed duties as the commander of the 35th Infantry Division from Maj. Gen. William Blaylock II during a change of command ceremony March 4 at the unit’s new headquarters in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



A change of command is a military tradition that represents a transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit or command. The history, tradition, and accomplishments of the command are embodied in the colors. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust, and signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit's commander.



Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the Adjutant General of Kansas, presided over the ceremony. He recognized Blaylock for his leadership and reflected on his achievements during his time at the 35th.



“I am impressed with all that the 35th Division accomplished during their deployment as Task Force Spartan,” said Weishaar. “The division has the best leaders we have ever had and the best young men and women who wear the uniform. I am proud of you and all who have worn the Santa Fe patch.”



Weishaar then continued and introduced Rueger, whose last assignment was the director of the joint staff, Kansas National Guard in Topeka, Kansas.



Blaylock also welcomed Rueger to the team as he reflected on his tenure of command and thanked all the soldiers of the 35th.



“Commanding the 35th was a dream come true,” said Blaylock. “Our relationships have made us better than we could have been alone. Thank you for supporting me and I know the division is in good hands. The 35th needs a strong leader and it has that in Gen. Rueger.”



Rueger then took the podium, wished Blaylock and Weishaar luck in retirement and turned his attention to the soldiers of the division to speak to them about ushering the future of the command.



“The division has a special place in my heart having four previous assignments with the 35th. I will continue to foster and develop that relationship. Blaylock has set the stage for realignment and made it a better organization. The division is the unit of action, and our soldiers are trained to fight and win.”



To watch the full ceremony, go to the 35th Infantry Division Facebook page at www.facebook.com/35thInfantryDivision.



To see more photographs from the ceremony, go to the 35th DVIDs page at www.dvidshub.net/unit/35ID.

