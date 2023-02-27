Remains of Korean War Soldier from Terre Haute to be buried in Greenwood, Indiana

Courtesy Photo | The remains Korean War Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus will be interred March 10, 2023, at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The remains Korean War Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus will be interred March 10, 2023, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana, near his hometown of Terre Haute. Garrigus was reported missing in action Dec. 1, 1950, during a battle with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. He was just 24 years old. Garrigus was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 2, 2022. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred March 10, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Graveside services for Army Sgt. Charles Garrigus will be performed by Jones Family Mortuary, Mooresville, preceding the interment.



A native of Terre Haute, Garrigus was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 1, 1950, during battle with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war. He was 24 years old.



Almost seventy years later, Garrigus’ remains were turned over by North Korea July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 2, 2022, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA, and autosomal DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



“For additional information about Sgt. Garrigus, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3118508/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-garrigus-c/



To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the graveside service/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Jones Family Mortuary, 317-831-0200.



