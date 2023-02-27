Armed forces chefs set to conduct kitchen combat at Fort Lee

FORT LEE, Va. -- The 47th Joint Culinary Training Exercise was launched March 3, starting with the Armed Forces Chef of the Year event that took place at McLaughlin Hall. More than a dozen military chefs tried their hands at preparing four-course meals for one of the competition’s most coveted individual titles. JCTE continues with the start of its public days that conclude March 9. For more information on JCTE, visit https://www.facebook.com/Army.Culinary

