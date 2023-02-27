Justified Accord 23 culminates with closing ceremonies in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya – Justified Accord 2023 (JA23) came to an end today as nearly 1,000 participants from 20 countries began their journey home from Kenya, traveling back to four different continents.



This multinational exercise, conducted from Feb. 10-24, is U.S. Africa Command’s largest military event in East Africa. Led by U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), the exercise aimed to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.



Two closing ceremonies occurred before partners boarded their respective flights, one yesterday in Isiolo and another today as JA23’s multinational staff officer course came to a close at Nairobi’s Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS).



“Building upon the success of previous exercise iterations, JA23 demonstrated the desire of U.S. and partner nations to work together, exchange best practices and hone our collective skills,” said Mr. F. Austin Blessard, JA23’s lead exercise planner with SETAF-AF. “It was exciting to witness partners from all over the world training and learning together here in Kenya.”



Nairobi-based activities at HPSS featured classroom instruction and practical exercises for both a staff officer course, as well as a defensive cyber course. Over 100 participants worked together during the staff officer course, tackling some of Africa’s most significant issues such as natural disasters and regional security to combat violent extremist organizations.



This year marked cyber’s exercise debut, with the first-ever Justified Accord cyber course focusing on how to defend against cyber threats.



“Cyber is one more battlefield domain where defense is critical,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cory Robinson, 176th Cyber Protection Team, Illinois Army National Guard. “The combination of U.S., Ugandan and Kenyan participants showcased the multinational effort to address this emerging threat to African security.”



Isiolo-based activities held at the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) School of Infantry, included multiple live-fire exercises, humanitarian assistance projects, as well as a culminating multinational field training exercise.



The humanitarian assistance projects included a medical civic action program (MEDCAP), held at two different clinics on successive days. U.S. civil affairs personnel from Civil Affairs-East Africa, together with partners from the Kenyan Defence Forces provided medical care to over 750 patients during the two-day event.



Some patients traveled as much as four hours, by foot, to attain medical assistance.



“The MEDCAP was a great opportunity to work together with our host nation partners to provide medical services to local communities who don’t readily have access to this level of care,” said 1st Lt. Matthew Sobecki, civil affairs team leader, Civil Affairs Team 5011, 1st Forward Detachment, 450th Civil Affairs Battalion.



While the MEDCAP provided immediate real-world impact to the surrounding community, the rest of the Isiolo-based training showcased the importance of training together now in preparation for potential future operations.



Combined platoons from Uganda People’s Defence Force, Djibouti’s Battalion Intervention Rapide and the Kenyan Defence Forces teamed with the U.S. 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, 173rd Airborne Brigade and 720th Explosive Ordnance Disposal to strengthen interoperability between multinational forces.



“We have regional challenges in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the horn of Africa as well as in Somalia,” said Kenyan Defence Forces Lt. Col. Peter Mwangi, commander of the 27th Mechanized Infantry Battalion. “All of these challenges require cooperation.”



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Todd R. Wasmund and Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell, commanding general and command sergeant major of SETAF-AF, respectively, attended the final day’s combined force field training exercise in Isiolo, issuing praise to participants as well as reiterating the importance of the Justified Accord exercise series.



“We’re extremely grateful for our Kenyan hosts and all the participants in this exercise,” said Wasmund at the closing ceremony. “The demonstration today proves we can work together successfully as a multinational force to provide rapid crisis response and effectively mitigate the threat of violent extremist organizations.”



SETAF-AF is responsible for coordinating all U.S. Army activities in Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Activities include military readiness exercises across the continent, hundreds of security force assistance engagements, crisis response and enduring posture support. These engagements strengthen partner networks in Africa, build partner capacity against regional and global security threats, and provide strategic access for U.S. forces in contingency operations.

