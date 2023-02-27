Airfield Management Airmen prep airport for 1st arrival of F-22s

Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Larissa Uyenishi and Tim Barnett, airfield managers from the 154th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Larissa Uyenishi and Tim Barnett, airfield managers from the 154th Operations Support Squadron, celebrate the first arrival of F-22 Raptors Feb. 22, 2023, at Kalaeloa Airport, Kapolei, Hawaii. The airfield management team coordinated efforts with other squadrons to restore the airport’s runway, taxiway and parking apron to military standards. The effort entailed the recovery of more than 4,000 pounds of debris. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Airfield management Airmen from the 154th Operations Support Squadron witnessed the fruits of their labor on Feb. 22, marking the first time F-22 Raptors landed at Kalaeloa Airport.



This feat resulted from nearly three months of coordination, carried out by the small Airfield Management team, who prepared the airfield to receive fifth-generation aircraft safely.



The movement was held to complete the Hawaii Air National Guard's continuity of operations evaluation, a project that assesses the usability of significant airports in the Hawaiian Islands.



Kalaeloa Airport, once a hub for U.S. Navy fighter aircraft operations, has since been returned to the State of Hawaii and has changed to accommodate smaller civilian planes.



While the normal traffic flow at Kalaeloa Airport primarily comprises recreation aircraft, high-performance airframes demand a higher tier of airfield conditions to protect their powerful engine intakes, which often sit lower to the ground. Restoring the airfield to military standards entailed coordinating the 297th Air Traffic Control Squadron, 154th Wing Safety Office and the 154th OSS team, which provided the 'heavy-lifting' efforts on the ground.



Tech. Sgt. Larissa Uyenishi, from the 154th OSS, was the airfield conversion project lead and oversaw the recovery of more than 4,000 pounds of debris from the airport runway, taxiway and aircraft apron. She said improving the safety conditions of the airport was one of the more challenging tasks her team had faced. In addition, her team of eight Airmen was responsible for scouring more than 42 miles of actively used concrete and asphalt surfaces.



To facilitate the cleanup process, the team used a FOD BOSS system, a mobile, self-contained sweeper that can be towed behind a vehicle, collecting Foreign Object Debris and other material as it sweeps the airport. It is used regularly to prevent hazards and improve the integrity of military airfields. Compared to the team's home station at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Uyenishi said that each FOD collection trip would yield more than 10 times more material within the same space.



Over the years, roots and grass have taken root in various sections of the airport, necessitating manual removal in preparation for the F-22s' arrival. Despite the constant challenges of heavy rain and winds during the cleanup process, Uyenishi remained undaunted and persevered with an unwavering focus on her objective.



"This whole experience has been a huge confidence builder for us all," said Uyenishi. "Yes, it's been a labor-intensive and time-consuming process, but when we're on the job, we're all focused on making everything as safe as possible for our aircraft. So it just felt great to finally see them land, park, get the service they need, and take off safely."



In addition to supporting the first arrival, parking, refueling and departure of two F-22s, which a C-17 Globemaster III followed, the training event also saw the integration of Kalaeloa transient crews with military aircraft. Civilian crews to learn how to properly refuel Raptor aircraft, broadening the Hawaii ANG's growing network of local partnerships.



Col. Shane Nagatani, 154th Operations Group commander, said the airfield management team had successfully identified and mitigated risks that could have affected operations.



"These risks were very similar to austere airfield operations we'd face if operating west of the International Date Line, but only required us to land eight miles west of where we normally land," said Nagatani. "They did an outstanding job ensuring safe operations yesterday."