Wing-Level Awardees Take Flight

NEW CASTLE Del.-- Airmen with the 166th Airlift Wing were rewarded with an "Incentive Flight" aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk at the Delaware Army National Guard's Aviation Support Facility in New Castle, Del., March 5, 2023.



These Airmen were nominated and selected for Wing-level awards as a result of their hard work and dedication in their respective roles on base.



"Each supervisor has the opportunity to nominate an individual in their organization who has demonstrated exceptional performance for each quarter," Chief Master Sgt. Michael Murphy, the 166th Airlift Wing Command Chief, said.



Leadership, job performance, and Whole Airman Concept are the categories considered when supervisors are making their selections, Chief Murphy added. Specific examples of what the individual did is listed under each category during the submission process.



"At the end of the year, all quarterly winners compete for Wing Airmen of the Year," Chief Murphy said. "Those winners go on to compete at the National level."



A combination of Quarterly and Annual Award winners took to the skies on the Incentive Flight.



"It's just great that they thought about us," said Senior Airman Juanita Posada, a member of the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron. "I feel it's a great way to get us to keep moving in our careers."



Not only did these airmen exceed within their units, they also went above and beyond within the Wing.



“A lot of times it’s not about you and what you do, but about how you can serve other people,” Technical Sgt. Erin Cramer, an airman with the 166th Comptroller Flight, said.



The flight was also a developmental opportunity that gave the airmen a joint experience with their Army counterparts as they perform their flying mission, added Chief Murphy.



Such rewards to recognize those who exceed expectations help benefit the retention of talented airmen who work to keep the Wing’s missions going.



"It's part of my goal as the Wing Commander to reward people for doing a great job," said Col. Robinson, the 166th Airlift Wing Commander. "The most important thing we can do as leaders in any organization is recognize that people really put all their effort in and meet the Air Force core values."

