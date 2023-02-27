Senior Master Sgt. Cale W. Castleberry promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sgt.

Courtesy Photo | Senior Master Sgt. Cale W. Castleberry was promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sgt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Master Sgt. Cale W. Castleberry was promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sgt. on March 2. see less | View Image Page

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – Senior Master Sgt. Cale W. Castleberry was promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sgt. on March 2, here.



Castleberry will serve as a Chief Master Sergeant for the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group at EANGB.



“A couple of facts of how important today is, only 1% of the U.S. population serves in the military and in that 1%, only 1% of the enlisted force make the rank of chief,” said Col Michael P. Martin, 188th ISR Group commander. “He’s one of four 188th Wing group chiefs, that’s how much I trust we have in Chief Castleberry.”



As Chief on the ISR Group Castleberry will be responsible for advising the ISRG Commander on issues affecting the morale, welfare, and effectiveness of the group’s members. He serves as a two-way conduit of information between the group commander and the enlisted force. The chief also advises the commander on matters that could adversely impact enlisted personnel, with the objective of minimizing issues which could negatively affect mission readiness.



“I challenge you today to make Airmen your priority,” said Martin. “I ask you to bring the drill status Guardsman perspective to each RSD and be an advocate for both full time and drill status guardsman.”.



Castleberry enlisted in the 188th Fighter Wing, EANGB, in May 1993, as a Security Forces member.



In January 2004, he moved over to the Aircraft Maintenance Operations Flight as a Maintenance Management Analyst, tracking F-16 and A-10 aircraft statistics, along with managing the local Integrated Maintenance Data System, completing the Maintenance Management Analysis Apprentice Course in August 2004.



Due to mission conversion, he changed career fields once more by moving into a Cyber Systems Operations role, December 2014, with the newly formed 153rd Intelligence Squadron.



“I’m very thankful and humbled to fill the role as a CMSgt because of the opportunity to serve the professional, hardworking Airmen of the 188th; particularly our enlisted personnel,” said Castleberry. “They are the backbone of our entire organization. Without them, there is no mission accomplishment. “