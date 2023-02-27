Great Lakes Fire Earns Region Award for Small Fire District of the Year

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (Feb. 17, 2023) Members of Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services pose...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston | GREAT LAKES, Il. (Feb. 17, 2023) Members of Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services pose for a photo following an awards ceremony on the quarterdeck of historic building one onboard Naval Station Great Lakes. In fiscal year 2022, Great Lakes F&ES responded to 2,873 calls protecting a population of 20,000 service members, civilians and their families - resulting in their selection as Navy Region Mid-Atlantic's small fire district of the year. GLF&ES supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte M. Johnston) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 3, 2023) – Great Lakes Fire & Emergency Services was awarded Small Fire District of the Year for Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

“I’m glad that our team’s hard work, efforts, and results are being recognized and celebrated,” said Sam Johnston, assistant chief for Great Lakes F&ES. “Our staff of dedicated professionals work tirelessly to protect the mission every day, this award reflects the results from our team’s hard work.”

The region looks at many factors when comparing different districts to include training, response, compliance, and extraordinary efforts done throughout the year. In fiscal year 2022, Great Lakes F&ES responded to 2,873 calls protecting a population of 20,000 service members, civilians and their families.

“Our department responded to multiple fires last year on the installation saving buildings with over $100 million in value,” said Johnston. “Our department also supported area municipal departments though mutual aid agreements adding protection to surrounding neighborhoods.”

Great Lakes F&ES put training and community at the forefront according to Johnston. Contributing to the benefit of the region, they supported and participated in the Region’s first ever virtual delivery of Incident Command System 300 & 400 courses taught across four time zones and included a remote Navy Installation with no other means to acquire this needed training. They’ve operated with several outreach programs throughout Great Lakes, teaching fire safety and response to the community. Recently, they helped rescue a dog wandering a busy street and ensuring its safe return to its family.

"NSGL’s fire department plays an integral role in supporting our mission and serving the Sailors, staff, and their families here onboard Great Lakes,” said Cmdr. Terry Traweek, NSGL’s executive officer. “This award is a testament of their dedication to our community."

GLF&ES will go on to be considered for the same award at the Commander, Navy Installation Command level against the winners from other regions.

“We are the ‘Quarterdeck of the Navy’ and our department reflects that!” said Johnston. “Our team strives to be the best representation of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services and The Navy. We want all tenants and visitors to know that we are here for them…’Protecting Those Who Defend America.’”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.