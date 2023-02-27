World Class Athlete Program Boxers to Compete at Colorado State Golden Gloves

DENVER – Starting their trail to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, eight boxing Soldier-Athletes assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program are set to compete at the Colorado State Golden Gloves tournament March 6-11.



Fighting in the competition will be:



110lbs: Pfc. Mariana Lopez, Colorado State Golden Glove Champion, and Regional Golden Gloves Champion in 2021.

112lbs: Pfc. Eli Lankford, a 2022 Colorado State Golden Gloves Champion.

119lbs: Pfc. Guadalupe Gutierrez, a 2022 Colorado State Golden Gloves Champion, and 2020 Olympic Trials Qualifiers Gold medalist.

125lbs: Cpl. Jeremiah Perales, a 2022 Colorado State Golden Gloves Champion.

125lbs: Pvt. Sierra Martinez, two-time Junior Olympic National Champion in 2019 and 2021.

139lbs: Sgt. Lisa Greer, a 2022 Colorado Golden Gloves Champion, and National Golden Gloves Silver medalist.

146lbs: Pvt. Ariana Carrasco, a three-time USA Boxing National Champion from 2018 to 2020.

156lbs: Spc. Creighton Holmes, a 2022 Colorado Golden Gloves Silver medalist.



The event, sanctioned by USA Boxing, will qualify athletes to fight at the Regional Golden Gloves Competition to be held in April in New Mexico.



If an athlete is successful, the National Golden Gloves competition provides a ticket to the Olympic Trials Qualifier for all Olympic weight classes.

