1-128th Welcomes New Command Team

The 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, known as the Eagle Battalion, held a change of command and change of responsibility ceremony March 4, 2023, in Eau Claire, Wis. Lt. Col. Orrin Viner is taking charge as commander, with Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Johnson as the senior enlisted leader of the 1-128th.



As the new enlisted leader of the Eagle Battalion, Johnson recognizes the great things that the battalion has done in the past and sees no reason they won’t continue to exceed expectations going forward.



Johnson explained to the Soldiers that he has a saying, that “greatness is not measured on the things you can do, but on how you do them.” He went on to say, “we’re going to have plenty of opportunity over the next few years to show everybody the greatness of the 128th Battalion.”



As incoming commander, Viner is looking forward to working with this experienced and recognized battalion of Soldiers who he recognizes as some of the best there are in the state.



Viner stated, “with your leadership, your counsel and guidance, we will maintain the Eagle Battalion as the best battalion in the Wisconsin Army National Guard.”



The outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Eric David took time to reflect on his time with the 1-128th and thank the Soldiers of the battalion, advising them to “take what we’ve done, be proud of it, and pass it along.”



Col. Jeffrey Alston, the commander of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, addressed the Soldiers and thanked them for their commitment to the battalion and brigade. He also stressed the importance of having strong leadership to support the Soldiers.



Outgoing commander Lt. Col. Daniel Peterson reflected on the legacy Command Sgt. Maj. David is leaving behind while looking forward to what Command Sgt. Maj. Johnson will bring to the battalion going forward.



Addressing Johnson, Peterson stated “I look forward to the skills you will bring to the Eagle Battalion in helping to pave the road ahead.” He continued on, telling the Soldiers, “we have trained hard, and there is more hard training to come to be prepared to serve our country when we are called upon.”

