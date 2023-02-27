1st ANGLICO Celebrates 72 Years of Excellence

Photo By Lance Cpl. Macie Ross | U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Macie Ross | U.S. Marines with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, stand in formation during a battle colors rededication ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2023. The celebration of a unit’s lineage is a time-honored tradition where the battle colors are rededicated, reaffirming to those past and present, the significant sacrifices 1st ANGLICO has made for the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Macie Ross) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Marines, Sailors and veterans of 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO) commemorated the unit’s 72nd anniversary with a battle colors rededication ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2023.



Marine Corps Lt. Col. Morris M. Sharber Jr., the commanding officer of 1st ANGLICO and native of Fayetteville, NC, was joined by past generations of 1st ANGLICO veterans and fastened 11 streamers to the unit’s battle colors. Each streamer represents a campaign, expedition, battle or decoration presented to the unit since its establishment March 2, 1951.



“[1st ANGLICO] is tight … You see it here. It’s a team. It’s a family that you’ll always be a part of. Although I went to a lot of other places, these [1st ANGLICO] guys matter the most.” said Col. (Ret.) William Seagrove, Jr., an Alabama native and a former member of 1st ANGLICO during the first Gulf War.



The Corps activated 1st ANGLICO on U.S. Navy Base Pearl Harbor during the Korean War to support South Korean military units.



“Since its inception, 1st ANGLICO has distinguished itself as subject matter experts in tactical level planning as seen in Korea, Lebanon, Vietnam, Grenada, Iraq … ANGLICO will continue this proud warfighting legacy as we pivot to the Pacific to face the challenge of near-peer competitors,” said Sharber Jr.



1st ANGLICO continues the legacy begun 72 years ago by supporting joint operations across the globe.