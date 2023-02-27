CAMP PENDLETON, California – U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG) participated in a certification exercise (CERTEX) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 13-28.



The CERTEX was hosted to assess the I MIG detachment slated to deploy with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). The exercise certifies the Marines on their military occupation specialty (MOS) individual training and readiness tasks to ensure they are fully operationally capable.



During the planning process for the CERTEX, representatives from each I MIG subordinate command worked together to identify where the different commands could support each other and their natural crossovers. Together, they designed the scenario events to force points of collaboration. Although I MIG subordinate units have various missions and MOSs, they all operate within the information domain.



“Each of the subordinate battalions run their own certification exercise, but they don't have an opportunity to certify them as an overall team,” said Col. Kevin Root, commanding officer of I MIG. “CERTEX allows the team to work together to solve complex problems on a much lower level, the same way that they'll work in support of the MEU.”



The CERTEX consisted of two phases, a preparation phase and a five-day field practical application phase.



During phase one, the exercise force Marines were provided with background information on the scenario of the CERTEX in order to set the tone for the field practical application portion. At the start of phase two, the exercise control team, which consisted of subject matter experts from each subordinate unit, evaluated the detachment Marines on their MOS skill sets.



“It's very important for the detachment, exercise control team and role players to be on the same page, ensuring the story and scenario flow,” said Gunnery Sgt. James Bundy, exercise control team coordinator. “Having everyone be on the same page allows for CERTEX to mimic real life scenarios and for the detachment to get the most out of their training exposure.”



During the field practical application phase, the detachment Marines were evaluated on their performances during notional theater security operations, key leader engagements and tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel, amongst other scenarios that the Marines could encounter in future operations.



“Across the board, everyone is visibly better at their distinct skill sets,” said Lt. Col. John Fennell, exercise control officer-in-charge. “More importantly, they support each other and really understand what each person or each unit’s jobs are to maximize the use of those skills sets.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 Story ID: 439699 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US