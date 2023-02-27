One of a kind: Fort Bliss Soldier Activity Center found nowhere else in Army

FORT BLISS, TEXAS – For soldiers, playing video games, relaxing in their rooms, and hanging out with friends is a common way to spend free time. To get soldiers out of their rooms, Fort Bliss has unique events and programs at the Soldier Activity Center, the only one of its kind in the Army.



The SAC allows soldiers to make use of their free time in a positive and interactive manner. Bruc Nielson, the Outdoor Recreation director at the SAC, works to bring these opportunities to soldiers.



“The SAC is here to provide a safe place for soldiers to leave the barracks and provide meaningful leisure skills,” said Bruc. It was built in 2012 and is a multi-department facility at Fort Bliss. The center is primarily used by Outdoor Recreation and houses the Leisure Travel Center and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers.



The SAC is considered a Category A activity, being mission essential. The facility is open 360 days a year, 7 days a week to allow soldiers access to the programs provided year-round. Sergeant 1st Class Ben DeWitt, a 92Y, Unit Supply Specialist, with the 645th Regional Support Group is stationed at Fort Bliss for 1 year under 5th Armored Brigade.



DeWitt is an Army Reserve soldier stationed out of South Field, Michigan. This is his group’s first time being stationed at Fort Bliss, and has left a lot of them without an idea of how to occupy their free time.



“The SAC definitely boosted my morale. All my fellow soldiers say it’s boring, there’s nothing to do,” said DeWitt. “I tell them about the Soldier Activity Center, the rock climbing wall, the weekend day trips; there’s a ton to do.”



DeWitt is an active person back home and enjoys going running and biking. Since he arrived to Fort Bliss in November, he’s participated in five different day trips with Outdoor Recreation and enjoys being able to learn new skills.



“Bouldering, climbing, canyoneering; I’ve never been privy to those things before I came here.” said DeWitt. “On my second trip mountain climbing I was able to accomplish a 2-story climb, unscathed, and I felt a real sense of accomplishment.”



For the Soldiers on Fort Bliss, the SAC opens up opportunities to explore the outdoors and find new adventures. The SAC now just needs Soldiers to get in and take advantage of the facility and programs.



“Every soldier that’s already coming has to grab one more person and bring them in,” Bruc said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.03.2023 20:18 Story ID: 439695 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One of a kind: Fort Bliss Soldier Activity Center found nowhere else in Army, by SGT Jacob Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.