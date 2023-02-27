Central Pennsylvania native selected as lead lawyer for worldwide Navy Command

Central Pennsylvania native and Cedar Cliff High School graduate Abram Burnett has been selected for the Senior Executive Service (SES) and as legal counsel for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), which is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs 25,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide.



As NAVSUP Counsel, Burnett will lead nearly 80 attorneys and professional staff, located in 19 offices around the world, who are responsible for all legal services provided to NAVSUP activities and for procurement legal services provided to the Navy Field Contracting System. Major practice areas include acquisition, federal employment and labor relations, fiscal law, ethics, and standards of conduct.



“I am proud to have Mr. Burnett join the Senior Executive Service as Counsel to NAVSUP,” said NAVSUP Vice Commander Kurt Wendelken. “Attaining this level of professionalism and expertise is a remarkable accomplishment. I am confident he will continue to provide outstanding service to our command and our mission.”



Members of the SES ensure that the executive management of the U.S. government is responsive to the needs, policies, and goals of the nation. They serve in the key positions just below the top Presidential appointees and make up less than .5% of all federal employees.



In announcing Burnett’s selection, General Counsel of the Navy John P. “Sean” Coffey said, “I am pleased to announce I have selected Mr. Abram Burnett to serve as Counsel, NAVSUP. Many of you know Abram through his work as the NAVSUP Deputy Counsel and as the 2020 Harvey J. Wilcox Fellow,” which is a prestigious year-long rotational fellowship in the Office of the General Counsel. The Fellowship provides a unique insight into the provision of legal support and development of legal policy at the Departmental and Headquarters level.



Upon news of his selection, Burnett said, “It is an honor to be selected as Counsel, NAVSUP, and a privilege to lead such an esteemed cadre of attorneys and professional staff possessing an unrivaled commitment to mission. I look forward to working with this team in supporting our military and civilian leadership to tackle the unprecedented issues currently facing our warfighters.”



In 2012, Burnett left private practice to begin his career with the Department of the Navy at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (WSS). While at WSS, Burnett advised in acquisitions of maritime systems used by Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint and allied programs. He also represented the Navy on matters pending before the Government Accountability Office, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals.



In 2018, Burnett was selected as an associate counsel at NAVSUP Headquarters, overseeing and supporting attorneys at the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Centers (FLCs) around the world, rendering advice on ship repair and husbanding services, and working flag-level policy issues covering a broad range of matters affecting the Navy and the NAVSUP enterprise. Burnett also served details in Italy, Djibouti, Bahrain, Singapore, and Japan. He was selected as NAVSUP Deputy Counsel in 2021.



Burnett holds degrees from The Pennsylvania State University, American University, and Penn State Dickinson Law.



NAVSUP conducts and enables supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. The command operates eight FLCs, which are aligned to the Navy’s numbered fleets, and globally postured to deliver integrated logistics, contracting services, ordnance and transportation facilitation to Navy and joint operational units across all warfare enterprises and military operations.

