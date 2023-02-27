SECNAV Meets with DoN Recruiters to Thank Them; Discuss Future Recruiting Environment

On Friday, February 24, Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, met with Marine Corps Recruiting Command and Navy Recruiting Command personnel via conference call to thank them for their efforts during this unique time period in recruiting, discuss the challenges and opportunities in the current recruiting environment, and take questions and hear recommendations on how to improve the recruiting process.



Del Toro took approximately 15 questions over the course of an hour. Questions and recommendations to the SECNAV varied, but several questions focused on applicants and ensuring they had the necessary resources to succeed.



Sgt Dashawn Clark, a canvassing recruiter with Recruiting Station Baton Rouge, asked if more resources could be made available to applicants, such as adding a calculator to the ASVAB. While SSgt Raymond Santiago, a canvassing recruiter with Recruiting Station Charlotte, asked the SECNAV what steps the Department of Defense can take to bridge the gap of slipping high school test scores while maintaining the standard of a lethal and effective fighting force. Del Toro admitted that the question, and its answer, were complex, but reiterated that the Biden administration cares deeply on improving the education of our youth. He continued that while maintaining the standard is important, recruiters must take into account the potential an individual has for success in the Navy and Marine Corps. “I am a big believer in the whole person multiple.... There are other attributes that really do contribute to leadership in the military at the highest levels that are very important to take under consideration.”



The SECNAV’s call comes at a time when the armed services are fighting to meet their annual contracting and shipping mission, and the situation has captured the attention of the service secretaries. LtCol David Rosenbrock, the District Recruiting Operations Officer for 6th Marine Corps District, highlighted the call and the importance of it. “The Secretary of the Navy’s call with these recruiters underscores the importance of recruiting, that it is being discussed at the highest levels of the Department of the Navy, and that recruiting the next generation of Marines is vital to the health and future of the Marine Corps and defense of the United States.”



The conference call concluded with a message of encouragement from the SECNAV, “Keep things in perspective; take good care of each other….I am very proud of you, and I will keep pounding on the table telling our politicians, our civic leaders, what great work our recruiters in the Navy and Marine Corps are doing.”

