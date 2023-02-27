~60 Days to 52nd Winston. P. Wilson / 32nd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (WPW/AFSAM) Rifle and Pistol Championship.

The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) will host a national competition, an international and interservice competition at Camp J. T. Robinson, Arkansas to test the skills of service members from all over the world from April 24 – May 7, 2023.



Service members will execute combat marksmanship tasks during the 52nd annual Winston P. Wilson (WPW) Rifle and Pistol Championship. Concurrently, the 32nd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) will be held for international and interservice competitors. These championships offer the National Guard active and reserve service branches, and foreign allies the opportunity to test combat skills and weapon systems in a battle-focused environment.



This year’s match attracts competitors from all 54 states and territories, and allies from as far away as the Netherlands. Throughout the week, there will be 14 marksmanship events, three weapon-systems utilized and each marksman will fire more than 600 rounds during the match.



Each four-man team will be evaluated on field firing, advanced marksmanship, and target engagement. Courses of fire will test the abilities of shooters in a number of scenarios based on both individual and team proficiency with the M9/M17 Pistol, the M4/M16 Rifle, and the M500 Shotgun.



“Participation in these events can provide opportunities to expose traditional Guardsmen to advanced tactics, techniques and procedures used by allied foreign military forces and active-duty units,” said Lt. Col. Dwayne Page, Administrative Officer for the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center.



“WPW is the largest weapons competition/ training event in the Army,” said Col. David Cox, Commander of the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center.



While the championship is competitive in nature, the training received during this event is valuable.



“Although the WPW is considered a competition, the true value of the matches is the cross learning between teams,” he continued. “The only ones who loose when they leave here are those who refused to learn from others.”



Both matches begin April 24 and WPW will close out with an award ceremony on May 5 and AFSAM on May 6, celebrating the winners for the WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol competitions.



MEDIA ATTENDANCE: Media who wish to attend, please call the NGMTC PAO at 501-212-4565 or email ng.ar.ararng.mbx.ngmtc-pao@mail.mil and ngmtcpao@gmail.com to arrange for coordination/escort onto RMTC.



About Us: Established in 1968, the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) is the National Guard Home of Marksmanship. NGMTC is the National Guard Bureau’s center for managing marksmanship training courses and competitive marksmanship programs with the intent to advance small arms lethality, demonstrate National Guard marksmanship capability, and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. NGMTC serves all 54 states and territories and is located at Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. NGMTC is the headquarters for the “All Guard” competitive shooting teams: service rifle, service pistol, multi-gun, and international combat teams. The NGMTC is also home to the annual Winston P. Wilson National Championships, where guardsmen may earn the NGB Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge. For more information call 501-212-4565. Find us on www.facebook.com/NGMTC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 13:58 Story ID: 439381 Location: CAMP J T ROBINSON, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ~60 Days to 52nd Winston. P. Wilson / 32nd Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (WPW/AFSAM) Rifle and Pistol Championship., by 1LT Janice Rintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.