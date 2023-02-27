1st Cavalry Division Command Sergeant Major Relinquishes Responsibility

Fort Hood, Texas – The 1st Cavalry Division bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, as he relinquished responsibility during a ceremony Feb. 28, on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, Texas.



“These are just a few of our amazing people who inspired me on a daily basis,” said Munday as he addressed the audience. “But to be honest, there are thousands of more amongst us in the Division and I want to say thank you and best wishes to everyone.”



Munday served honorably as the senior enlisted advisor for the First Team for over a year, after previously serving as the command sergeant major for the 3d Cavalry Regiment.



Munday began his career in May 1995 when he enlisted into the U.S. Army. Since then, he has served in many different units and positions all around the world. For exceptional service throughout his military career, Munday has received many awards and medals.



“My biggest fear as a leader is being just a picture on the wall,” Munday said. “I made an effort every day to be present and engaged knowing I might only meet every Trooper once during my time as Pegasus 9.”



Munday continued to thank those that have supported him as a leader while wishing the best to the First Team. Among the people he thanked were his wife, Heather and children, who have been patient and understanding throughout his service.



“As leaders, we earn trust by taking action to enforce standards,” said Commanding General of the 1st Cavalry Division, Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV as he thanked Munday for his service to the First Team. “That’s how we build trust, which is the foundation of a cohesive team. For the last two years, this division has had the right senior non-commissioned officer to make that vision come to fruition.”



Richardson continued by highlighting Munday as the perfect fit to serve as the division command sergeant major.



Munday and his family will report to his next assignment as the Command Sergeant Major for the United States Army Recruiting Command located on Fort Knox, Kentucky this summer.



“We know positions are temporary. Ranks and titles are limited. But the way you treat people will always be remembered,” concluded Munday. “I woke up every morning wanting to serve and make the Division and installation better.”

