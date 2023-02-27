CYBER SNAPSHOT: Staff Sgt. Lucas Johnson

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Lucas Johnson is a Cyber Network Defender (Military Occupational Specialty...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Lucas Johnson is a Cyber Network Defender (Military Occupational Specialty 25D) assigned to the 145th Cyber Warfare Company, South Carolina Army National Guard, and currently serving on an active duty tour with Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Army). (U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

Hometown: Columbia, S.C.

Military Occupational Specialty (MOS): Currently MOS 25D (Cyber Network Defender), but also MOS 25B (Information Technology Specialist), MOS 15U (CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Repairer) and MOS 15X (Aviation Maintenance Supervisor)

Duty position: Lead Target Digital Network Analyst

Unit: Assigned to the 145th Cyber Warfare Company, South Carolina Army National Guard, and currently serving on an active-duty tour with Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Army)

Civilian occupation: Cyber Defense Operator II for Athena Technology Group, a contractor for the Department of Defense Information Network

-- Flew one of the only missions in Afghanistan in which a CH47 Chinook helicopter conducted a sling load operation to retrieve a Russian MI-8 “Hip” helicopter

-- Has been the Distinguished Honor Graduate in every MOS at every MOS school attended

-- Has earned a bachelor’s degree in Music Theory and is a member of Hey Johnny Park, a Foo Fighters tribute band.

-- Has earned four SysAdmin, Audit, Network, and Security (SANS) cybersecurity certifications



ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT BEING PART OF THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

“I like the challenge that comes from a multi-discipline role. I’ve been asked to fill different roles such as intelligence, Cyber Network Defender, and offensive cyber, all of which provide unique aspects and challenges.”



ON HOW HE FEELS HIS CIVILIAN AND NATIONAL GUARD JOB SKILLS, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE HELP ENHANCE THE ARMY CYBER MISSION:

“As a civilian, I am a contractor for JFHQ-DODIN (Joint Force HQ-DoD Information Networks), and that provides a unique opportunity to see the mission from a multi-service perspective. My experience as a cyber analyst in my military and civilian roles has lent confidence to my role as an intelligence analyst.”



ON WHAT HE HAS FOUND TO BE FULFILLING AND CHALLENGING ABOUT HIS TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

“My most fulfilling and challenging aspect so far has been keeping up with the learning curve of the dynamic environment. There is always something new that presents challenges to one’s paradigm.”



ON WHAT HE WOULD YOU SAY TO OTHERS – PARTICULARY OTHER MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL GUARD -- WHO ARE CONSIDERING A TOUR WITH ARMY CYBER:

“If given the opportunity, you should come and learn everything that you can from this organization. It will make you a better cyber warrior and provide you with a robust skill set.”



