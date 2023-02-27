Eglin Defenders shift to more combat-focused training

Photo By Samuel King Jr. | Senior Airman Michael Saterfield, 96th Security Forces Squadron, fires a round at a...... read more read more Photo By Samuel King Jr. | Senior Airman Michael Saterfield, 96th Security Forces Squadron, fires a round at a target during a training scenario Feb. 21 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The scenario was part of a new consolidated training curriculum created by Eglin’s security forces unit that combines the Defenders’ requirements with combat-ready deployment exercises. This was the first time this new training plan was executed, but will be the standard for Eglin in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. - “Contact left,” yelled the instructor.



The students repeated the communication and reacted to a simulated attacker firing a weapon at them from their left side. They took swift action moving as a team returning fire and moving toward their target until the threat was neutralized.



This scenario was part of the 96th Security Forces Squadron’s new training approach that goes deeper than traditional law enforcement and focuses on ground combat employment.



“The mindset behind this training is to have our Defenders combat ready at all times, not just prior to a deployment,” said Staff Sgt. Dwight Gutierrez, a 96th SFS training instructor.



This new intensive training consolidates most of the required security forces training into a nine-day block. This takes the Airmen out of their typical law enforcement shift rotation, so their focus can remain on the training itself, according to Gutierrez.



Much of the classroom and hands-on training, that covers topics like physical combat tactics, casualty care, close quarters combat, weapons and more, is the same focus area of required defender pre-deployment training. By including it more frequently at the unit level, new SF Airmen experience the training earlier and seasoned Airmen get a refresher.



The goal is to have all the squadron’s Airmen through this course within a quarter, so new complimentary training from that baseline can occur during the next cycle. The training courses will build upon one another each quarter throughout the year. The courses will repeat at the beginning of the next year.



An Airman, who recently completed the refresher, recognizes the benefits.



“As security forces Airmen, combat is our primary mission,” said Staff Sgt. Richard Leslie, 96th SFS, who taught similar ground combat courses formerly known as Brave Defender here in 2013. “With this new training approach, we’re ensuring those combat skills are sharp and focused whenever we’re called to use them.”