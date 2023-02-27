Thunderbolts Strike True in Poland

Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, utilize an M1A2 Abrams tank to engage simulated targets during a live fire exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Feb. 16, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division and their supporting units are proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster) see less | View Image Page

DRAWSKO POMORSKI, Poland – U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment (2-70 AR), 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team , 1st Infantry Division , conducted live fire training certification exercises, Feb. 13-17, 2023.



The 2-70 AR has been deployed to Poland to strengthen the current U.S. fighting forces stationed in Europe for defense and deterrence.



“Our mission here in Poland is to deter aggression,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Blake McMutrie, an M1 armor crewmember and platoon sergeant assigned to 2-70 RA. “This is critical because it is essential to reinforce our fighting force in Europe and to reassure our allies in the region.”



Conducting live fire training certifications is essential for creating an experienced combat capable fighting force.



“Certification of live fires gives us the opportunity to get that operational experience required to be battle ready,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Bert Everhart, a master gunner assigned to 2-70 RA. “It's important because it gives the crews a chance to take all of their gunnery skills training and put it to the test, as well as create team cohesion and get the experience for these crews.”



Live fire training exercises enable Soldiers to operate as a cohesive unit prepared to to quickly react, adapt and overcome obstacles.



“The gunnery tables and certifications are important because not only are we training our own crews at this time, but more so we're qualifying our crews which enables us to engage in live fires from the section level to larger exercises,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Alexander Muy, a platoon leader assigned to the 2-70 RA. “That gives us great training opportunities, as well as the ability to have potential training opportunities with Polish units or other units within NATO.”



Training opportunities like this allow U.S. Soldiers to gain experience and familiarity with the equipment and the environment.



“So it's one thing to talk to theory, another thing to teach theory and quite another to go through some simulations,” said Everhart. “It's another thing to actually be on the platform itself, troubleshooting problems and experience the motion of the tank and the rounds going off in an active field environment, all conducted in a safe way.”



The current climate within the European theater has had a significant impact which reinforces the importance of the U.S. and NATO partnership within the region.



“There's a lot of purpose behind the work that our men and women out here are doing,” said Muy. “We're supporting the Polish people, helping support the local economy and creating a level of security that is felt from our presence being here.”



The presence of the U.S. military in Poland is important, having combat ready and capable forces able to respond quickly to defend allied nations is instrumental.



“Our mission is standing here alongside the Polish people, our NATO allies and presenting a strong unified presence, to deter any aggression from any adversary, ” said Muy.