Relinquishment of responsibility: Joint Munitions Command loses a leader

Photo By Shawn Eldridge | Col. Landis Maddox (left), the Joint Munitions Command's commander, and Jim McGrath (center), chief of operations of JMC, await the passing of the colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez during her relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, which took place on Thursday, Feb. 23 at JMC's in Rock Island, Illinois.

While spirits were high, the day was somewhat bittersweet for those gathered for Command Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez’s relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, which took place Thursday, Feb. 23 at the headquarters of the Joint Munitions Command (JMC) in Rock Island, Illinois.



“I will tell you that today is a celebration,” said Col. Landis Maddox, the commander of JMC. “We are paying tribute, and I am bidding farewell to my battle buddy, Lethal 7, our Command Sgt. Major.



“You really don’t find many Sgt. Majors who have done tactical, operational, and strategic assignments,” Maddox added. “She has an impeccable record in terms of duty and performance. She’s a person that knows how to add value and is value added to any organization.”



Casarez joined JMC in Aug. 2021, and she will always have fond memories of her time with the command.



“There are truly no words to describe how ammo awesome this team is,” Casarez said. “For the first time in my 28 years in the Army, I am not ready to leave. One and a half years is not enough.



“It is a team so awesome that it makes you wish the weekend is over so you can go to work on Mondays.”



Casarez, who enlisted in the Army in 1994 as a wheeled-vehicle mechanic, has assumed the duties as the CSM and deputy chief of staff at the Army’s G-4 headquarters in Washington, D.C. Sergeant Majors make up less than 1% of the Army’s enlisted ranks, and Casarez is now the second most senior non-commissioned officer in Army logistics.



“The Army will continue to benefit from her service, from her years of experience and wisdom that served me and the command,” Maddox said.



Forming relationships with people is something Casarez thoroughly enjoys, and those who make up JMC mean a lot to her.



“Team JMC is about the amazing teammates and artisans who work to supply the best munitions in the world, “Casarez said. “Our team is joined together as one.



“To be a part of this magnificent munitions team was better than winning the lottery, and likely rarer than that.”

Casarez played a big part in helping lead JMC through constant change. She displayed compassion when dealing with the enterprise’s workforce and fought for everyone who comprises it.



“She served as a tireless advocate for Civilians and their Families across a geographically dispersed command of 17 locations consisting of approximately 12,000 Department of the Army Civilians, military service members, and contractors,” Maddox said. “She embodies and exemplifies the Army’s No. 1 priority — people.



“Her ‘can do’ attitude enabled the people and thereby the mission,” Maddox added. “At HQDA G-4, she will continue to put people first and tirelessly advocate on behalf of the ammunition Organic Industrial Base.”