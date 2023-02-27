Field Artillery School Welcomes 15th Command Sergeant Major

Photo By Judith Oman | FORT SILL, Oklahoma– Command Sergeant Major Paul I. Fluharty became the 15th command...... read more read more Photo By Judith Oman | FORT SILL, Oklahoma– Command Sergeant Major Paul I. Fluharty became the 15th command sergeant major of the Field Artillery in a change of responsibility ceremony on Feb. 24 at Fort Sill, Okla. (U.S. Army photo by Judith Oman, Field Artillery Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (Feb. 27, 2023)– Command Sergeant Major Paul I. Fluharty became the 15th command sergeant major of the Field Artillery in a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Sill on February 24.



“As we know it is our responsibility to be stewards of our profession,” said Col. John M. Barefield, acting Field Artillery Commandant. “It is through these ceremonies that we cherish our past and reflect on the service given…and demonstrate publicly the trust of the future placed to continue the mission forward.”



The change of responsibility ceremony is a simple yet traditional military event rich with symbolism and heritage. Barefield was joined on stage by Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. McMurdy and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul I. Fluharty for the passing of the unit colors. The custodian of the colors is the unit command sergeant major. The ceremony symbolizes the transfer of command responsibility and authority from the outgoing command sergeant major to the incoming.



“Any move is difficult as most of you know, and this one is especially hard for Beth and I,” shared Command Sgt. Maj. Michael J. McMurdy, the 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Field Artillery. “We are so thankful to have been a part of your lives and for you to have been a part of ours…All we hope is that we gave you as much as you have given us.”



McMurdy was chosen to be the command sergeant major of the United States Army Center for Initial Military Training (USACIMT). The USACIMT is the core function lead for the Training and Doctrine Command for Initial Military Training. USACIMT transforms civilian volunteers into Soldiers who are physically ready, grounded in the Army Values, and competent in their skills, making them valuable members of their team.



“I am humbled and excited about the challenges that lie ahead,” Fluharty said. “But most importantly the impact that this organization will have on both the operational force and the field artillery schoolhouse. Brig. Gen. Morgan, thank you for placing your trust and confidence in me to serve as the next command sergeant major of the Field Artillery.”



Fluharty comes to Fort Sill from Hawaii and most recently served as the 25th Infantry Division, Division Artillery (DIVARTY) Command Sergeant Major.



“Your experience and broad range of service are coming at the right time and the right place for our Soldiers and our branch,” said Barefield. "We have no doubt that the Field Artillery is in good hands going forward, and we are excited to have you on the team.”