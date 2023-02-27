U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion San Antonio participates in inaugural Women, Peace, and Security Symposium

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – U.S. Army South hosted the inaugural Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Symposium in downtown San Antonio, Texas on Feb. 22 and 23, 2023.



Representatives from 16 Central and South American and Caribbean partner nations participated in panel discussions, question and answer sessions, and senior leader discussions.



Students from San Antonio area high schools were invited to attend from Sidney Lanier and Canyon Lake, in an effort to set an example of strong female leadership and showcase strides the armed forces have made towards gender equality.



During discussions centered around recruiting and retention of women within the armed forces, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion San Antonio Commander, Lt. Col. Adriana Ramirez-Scott, spoke on her personal journey and experiences being a woman in today’s Army.



“I found myself in a mortuary affairs unit in my very first assignment which was not at all what I expected, but I made the best of the opportunity and my experience within the unit and their ability and overall professionalism,” said Ramirez-Scott. “It made me realize that you start out as a young adult responsible for nothing, and then suddenly you are responsible for 40 adults and their family members. You realize that you were part of something so much bigger than yourself.”



Speaking of how her leadership role affects her work life balance, Ramirez-Scott strives to set an example for her daughters.



“I want to show my daughters a strong leader and a strong role model,” Ramirez-Scott said. “I want my daughters to know that you can have your cake and eat it too. You can be a leader in the United States Army as well as a mother.”



With each of the countries in attendance at varying levels of gender equality in their militaries, this forum served as a space to exchange ideas and best practices that have worked for each respective nation.



During the panel discussion, Col. Daphne Austin, commander of 410th Contracting Support Brigade, was asked about the current climate and policy changes effecting women in the military.



“We talked about these different policies that are being established to make sure that women have a voice,” Austin said. “Long gone are the days where women have to suffer in silence. Women have a voice and there are various platforms that allow women to be able to speak openly and honestly about the things that they're experiencing.”



Another panel member, Brig. Gen. Daphne Davis, U.S. Army Recruiting Command deputy commanding general of support, gave her perspective on the current status of women in leadership roles.



“When I look forward I look at the possibilities of having more women in leadership roles,” said Davis. “When women are truly integrated into the military the culture improves, and when the culture of the military improves we are stronger together.”



The common theme throughout these discussions was the integration of women and gender equality within the military.



Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Commanding General-Active Duty, spoke of being the first female in her position and what that means for future generations of female leaders.



“When being the first becomes something of the past and it's just a normal occurrence, that's what we know we've made great improvements,” Gervais said. “In the U.S. Army, women have integrated into our infantry, we're growing our female leaders, women have graduated from the Army Ranger course, and we've had our first master gunner. Now others can see themselves in those positions and that's why it's important that you have the right level of diversity.”



As the students and attendees listened, keynote speaker Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Army Reserve Command Commanding General, shared stories of the trailblazers before her and how far we have come since.



“To encourage all of you out there and the trailblazers to follow, three million women have served in the US armed forces since the American Revolution in support and in combat roles,” said Daniels. “Women in service have earned their positions by demonstrating their talent, strength, passion, and drive.”



Students and attendees said they were inspired and encouraged by advancements made in gender equality. It was evident women serve a unique and necessary role within the armed forces at all levels.



With the partnership of male counterparts within the military, it will ensure continued success in integration, opening doors for the future generation of women who wish to serve their county. The U.S. strategy on WPS provides the Defense Department with an internationally recognized path to pursuing long-term security and stability while also demonstrating a commitment to dignity, human rights and equality under the law.



“The United States WPS strategy is a whole of government approach that guides our departments in implementing strategies that focus on the effects of armed conflict on women and girls,” said U.S. Army South Command Sergeant Major Ronald Graves. “Symposiums such as this help to build and foster diverse teams of professionals and enable the opportunity for women to serve in leadership positions at all echelons.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 17:38 Story ID: 439315 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion San Antonio participates in inaugural Women, Peace, and Security Symposium, by Rochelle Naus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.