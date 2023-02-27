Marine Corps begins process to move Foxtrot Range at Pu’uloa in-land

MCBH PRESS RELEASE



PU’ULOA RANGE TRAINING FACILITY – Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) intends to pursue the relocation of four short-distance firing ranges located at the Pu’uloa Range Training Facility (PRTF) in Ewa Beach, specifically those threatened by current and potential future coastal erosion. On Feb. 23, the initial steps in a process developed by MCBH staff to relocate Foxtrot Range, the short-distance pistol range located on the very eastern side of the facility, approximately 40 meters in-land from its current position began. Similar work is also being planned with the intention to relocate an additional three ranges, Charlie, Delta and Echo ranges, 40 meters in-land and directly adjacent to Foxtrot Range. This future project is being pursued by MCBH through a military construction project concept to protect the ranges from potential future coastal erosion and to make essential modernization improvements to the facilities.



“Pu’uloa Range Training Facility is an essential part of the Marine Corps’ training resources on the island of Oahu,” said Maj. Jeffry P. Hart, Director, MCBH Environmental Compliance and Protection Division. “We have a responsibility to protect the natural resources we are entrusted to manage. As stewards of this land, we must preserve and protect resources while maintaining the operational effectiveness of PRTF to keep Marines, Joint Force members and law enforcement officers trained and ready. These upcoming plans are a great step in the right direction for MCBH.”



MCBH is pursuing these necessary steps to protect key aspects of the range facility identified by MCBH Environmental Compliance and Protection Division (ECPD) personnel as threatened by coastal erosion. These facility changes will greatly reduce the potential for future erosion and migration of munitions constituents (MC), which includes lead from firearm ammunition, from the ranges at Pu’uloa. MCBH’s work to protect the environment and surrounding community will continue as we manage this essential training resource. A plan for additional sampling and analysis is currently being developed by MCBH, in coordination with Hawaii Department of Health (DOH). Samples will be collected and analyzed for lead along the seaward perimeter of PRTF, to ensure no MC migration is taking place.



“The in-land movement of the short distance ranges located at Pu’uloa is necessary for both facility modernization and environmental stewardship,” said Col. Speros C. Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii. “It is my intent for MCBH to pursue these changes at PRTF to ensure the longevity of the training facility and the health and safety of the surrounding environment and community.”



-30-



POINT OF CONTACT:

1stLt Mark McDonough

Communication Strategy and Operations Officer

Marine Corps Base Hawaii

(808) 257-1397

mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 17:20 Story ID: 439314 Location: HI, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps begins process to move Foxtrot Range at Pu’uloa in-land, by 1LT Mark McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.