Don’t Wait for Emergencies to Occur, Start Preparations Now

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Navy prepares for “what if” scenarios, because “what if” can become real-world emergencies without notice.



Sailors and families too must be ready for any disaster or emergency they may possibly face. The key to being ready is to prepare in advance, according to Judith Wright, who manages the deployment support and family emergency response division of Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).



“When you are prepared for potential impacts that may come your way, you reduce stress and worry,” Wright said. “You are more able to address and respond to the stressors you are facing when you have awareness, a plan, and the means to do so.”



Be Informed, Make a Plan, Build a Kit



There are three basic yet important steps to ensure preparedness for those “what if” events.



“Being informed, having a plan, and building a kit are all part of those preparations that will help anyone effectively reduce stress and anxiety post any event or disaster,” Wright explained. “Your local Fleet and Family Support Center is a great place to start. The centers can help Sailors and their families have that peace of mind that preparation can bring.”



First, be informed. Sailors and Navy families should know about possible disasters and crisis in their areas. According to FEMA, which is the federal entity’s mission to help people before, during, and after disasters, it is critical to learn the risks specific to your communities and homes, ways to assess risks if away from home, and actions to take before, during, and after different hazards.



Wright also urged Sailors and families to know the resources available through the Navy, installations, and local communities as well as where to go for information and support before and after a crisis or disaster.



“ReadyNavy.org and Ready.gov have great information about how to be prepared for any crisis or disaster you might face,” Wright recommended. “The My Navy Family app is another great tool to find out about disaster preparedness. Tapping into local emergency management pages can help with local resources and support in your area.”



Another great resource to utilize is the command ombudsman. This is your command-appointed point of contact to connect you to resources and support at any time during your affiliation with the Navy.



Next, make a plan. According to Wright, all should make a communications plan and prepare for both evacuating, sheltering, and in the event you are separated from your family. Prepare for your family’s unique needs with customized plans and supplies. Make sure all members of the family, including children, know the plan.



Finally, build a kit. Make sure you have enough essentials to survive after a crisis event or disaster. If you are at work, keep a small go-to bag at your office desk in case you are unable to leave work or your area. Make sure you have a kit for your car in case you are stuck in your vehicle or unable to get home, and make sure you have enough provisions at home to sustain you, your family, and pets until recovery efforts can get underway and get to you, which may take days to weeks.



“Don't wait until the threat of an event to start planning,” Wright said. “Any time is a good time. Start a little at a time if it seems overwhelming. Some preparation is better than no preparation. Visit your Fleet and Family Support Center, and they can help you find ways to start now.”



