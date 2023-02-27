“You Come to Know He is the Classic “Mustang;” Cherry Point Sailor Retires after 30 Years of Navy Service

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Travis Peterson as an enlisted U.S. Navy Sailor. Peterson would serve his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Travis Peterson as an enlisted U.S. Navy Sailor. Peterson would serve his nation for over 30 years as an enlisted Sailor and comissioned officer, ending his career at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. The Cherry Point community gathered Friday, February 24 to celebrate the Billings, Montana native’s retirement. see less | View Image Page

The Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point community gathered to celebrate the 30-year career of a retiring U.S. Navy Officer during a ceremony held February 24, 2023.



Cmdr. Travis Peterson was honored during the ceremony that marked the end of his three-decade-long-career serving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.



“Commander Peterson epitomizes what it means to be a Sailor at almost every rank of the Navy,” said Navy Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and the keynote speaker. “After serving alongside him, you come to know he is the classic “Mustang.”



“Mustang,” a term given a military officer who started their career as an enlisted service member, describes Peterson. A native of Billings, Montana, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1993 as a Corpsman, serving at Naval Medical Center San Diego.



After duty as an Independent Corpsman aboard the USS Nimitz, Peterson entered the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program in 2001. He earned his commission in 2004 after graduating from Old Dominion University with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and in nursing. During Active-Duty service, Peterson earned a master’s degree in nursing with a Family Nurse Practitioner certification from Western University of Health Sciences.



His career as an officer included service with both the U.S Navy and Marines at duty stations in California, Spain, Florida and Japan. His final assignment; Director for Warfighter Optimization aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.



“Whether you stay in the military or move to the private sector, I give you one piece of advice,” said Peterson during his remarks. “Invest in your people. Go the extra mile for them. Place their careers ahead of your own and prioritize their recognition. As the years go by and you step back, watch them take off and do absolutely amazing things.”



After retiring from the Navy, Peterson intends to continue his career of caring for military patients while serving with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.



“Travis, in closing, we cannot truly express our appreciation for the 30 years you’ve given us in Navy Medicine, to the Navy and to the nation,” said Adriano. “Your friendship with the directors has been priceless. Your leadership will be missed.”