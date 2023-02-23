Developing Decontamination skills

Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | Medical members participating in the in-place patient decontamination exercise set up...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | Medical members participating in the in-place patient decontamination exercise set up the warm zone, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023. Participants aimed to have a mission-capable decontamination area set up in 15 minutes and be fully operational in 20 minutes. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch) see less | View Image Page