Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Developing Decontamination skills

    Developing Decontamination skills

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | Medical members participating in the in-place patient decontamination exercise set up...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Medical members from Goodfellow AFB and Dyess AFB came together to participate in an in-place patient decontamination exercise, on February 23th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 11:12
    Story ID: 439260
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Decontamination skills, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Developing Decontamination skills
    Developing Decontamination skills
    Developing Decontamination skills
    Developing Decontamination skills
    Developing Decontamination skills
    Developing Decontamination skills
    Developing Decontamination skills
    Developing Decontamination skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Decontamination
    DECON
    Dyess
    Goodfellow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT