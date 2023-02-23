7th MSC Hosts Historic Symposium

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- The 7th Mission Support Command hosted the first-ever U.S. Army Reserve sponsored Warrant Officer Symposium in Europe, 4 – 5 Feb. at The Armstrong Club on Vogelweh Housing Area, Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Angela Williams, Command Chief Warrant officer for the 7th MSC curated the event to promote discussions on recruiting and retention, changes in Army policy and guidance, and to provide an opportunity for mentorship.



“This is the first Army Reserve specific warrant officer symposium in Europe,” Williams said. “The knowledge shared during this symposium will benefit the warrant officers here in Europe and, subsequently the command, for years to come.”



The two day symposium brought together warrant officers from the active component, National Guard and Army Reserve, as well as speakers from the United States and Germany.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Patrick “Pat” Nelligan, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the U.S. Army Reserve attended and shared his priorities, which include recruiting hundreds of new Army Reserve warrant officers.



“We’ve brought together a room full of talented warrant officers who are committed to addressing the needs of the Army of 2030,” said Nelligan. “We are laser focused on recruiting and retaining the technical experts responsible for current and future high-tech weapons and systems.”



Brig. Gen. Wanda Williams, Commanding General of the 7th MSC attended and deemed the event a success, saying “I have two primary priorities; recruiting and retention, and an emphasis on executing tough, realistic training, done safely. This symposium addressed both.”



There are many opportunities to serve America’s Army Reserve as a warrant officer. To learn more, reach out to the 7th Mission Support command via Facebook @7thMSC.

