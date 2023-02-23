NY National Guard Soldiers complete French desert commando school

CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI – Thirty-one Army National Guard Soldiers and one U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) earned the prestigious French Desert Commando Badge after completing the arduous French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) in Djibouti, Africa, Feb. 3.



Twenty-nine of the graduates are New York National Guard Soldiers deployed to the region as part of Joint Task Force Wolfhound, built around the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment. Soldiers from the New York National Guard’s 108th Infantry Regiment and 101st Cavalry Squadron are also part of the task force.



Founded in 1974 in Djibouti by the French army, the FDCC became a routine training requirement for French soldiers stationed in the country. The French army’s 5th Overseas Combined Arms Regiment (5th RIAOM) who hosted the course has invited U.S. personnel stationed in Djibouti to participate since 2015.



The French Armed Forces in Djibouti host the course three times throughout the year.



When the first course of 2023 was announced, the response from U.S. service members was immediate and overwhelming. More than 100 people competed for the few coveted slots and at the end of the selection process, only 35 were chosen to participate.



“I thought this course would be a great challenge for myself,” said 1st Lt. Brendan Kalaf, the Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, executive officer. “The ability to be involved with our foreign partners is something that I always knew I wanted to do while being deployed here in the Horn of Africa.”



The course consisted of the French pre-assessment and the commando phase. Before the official course, CJTF-HOA conducts a pre-assessment to identify the 35 most physically and mentally fit service members to compete in the course.



U.S. troops completed a ranger physical fitness test consisting of push-ups, sit-ups, and a timed 5-mile run, before heading to the 5th RIAOM base for the French assessment.



After an additional fitness assessment, participants traveled to the French army’s Combat Training Center at Arta Beach where they completed a ruck run and an intense water obstacle course before beginning the week-long commando training.



During the commando phase the Service Members received instruction in knot tying, mountaineering, combatives, and desert survival training.

The last day of the course consisted of the commando phase’s culminating event, a rope course where participants had to navigate rope swings, rappel, mountain climb, and cross multiple rope bridges while suspended high above the ground.



“The hardest part for me was getting over my fear of heights,” said Spc. Adam Fouladi, an infantryman assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment. “I really hadn’t done anything like this before, but once I actually got up there and got used to all of the obstacles, I realized I could do this and pushed forward.”



Before taking on the rope course, the troops honed their skills on a three-story tower before heading to the mountainside.



“The training prepares you for the course, but you don’t realize just how high up you‘re going to be until you're actually up there,” said Kalaf, a graduate of the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School. “The wind is howling in your ears and you're looking down while crawling across a bouncing one inch piece of steel high-tension wire more than 200 feet off the ground.”



During the course Kalaf was tapped to lead the contingent of U.S. Service Members participating in the course.

“Once I was labeled the platoon leader, the French cadre told me that in order to be successful, we had to operate as a cohesive unit,” Kalaf said.

Kalaf ensured the troops worked together and pushed each other to succeed.



“I think they took that advice to heart,” Kalaf said. “Which is why they ended up hitting it out of the park.”



According to Kalaf, the French cadre insisted that this course's U.S. graduates were one of the most successful United States platoons to come through the course in the last nine years.



Thirty-two U.S. service members completed the grueling training course, something for which the austere environment of Djibouti is perfectly suited. For the French army, this is just the desert portion of the training. The full French commando training program also consists of a jungle, forest, and combat phase.



“I wanted to do this course to better myself and make sure I’m more mission capable,” said Fouladi. “I gained a lot of confidence during this course. If I ever have to do something like that again, I know I’ll be ready.”



The U.S. service members who successfully completed the course were presented the French Desert Commando Badge during a pinning ceremony at the 5th RIAOM base.



“I just want to thank the French for allowing us to participate,” said Fouladi. “It was a lot of fun and a great experience.”



The course acts as a platform for U.S. and French partnership in Djibouti. Members of CJTF-HOA regularly train and work alongside allies, partners, and government organizations to achieve a unified effort to improve safety, security and prosperity in East Africa, according to French officials.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 09:41 Story ID: 439248 Location: DJ Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard Soldiers complete French desert commando school, by SSG Alexander Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.