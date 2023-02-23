Ohio air defenders assume mission command role; South Carolina troops return home after nine-month deployment in Europe

On February 24, 2023, the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade officially transferred authority of the mission command element to the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. Since the 174th arrived in early February, the brigades have been conducting handover training to ensure the smooth continuation of operations.



“My guidance to the 678th team was to plan and execute a world-class left seat right seat program, which we did and more,” said Lt. Col. Brooks Yarborough, the 678th Brigade Commander. “I am proud of my team's performance and execution during the deployment and notably over the past two weeks. We have the utmost confidence in Col. Rogers and the 174th team. They are competent, engaged, and eager to take on the mantle of the mission. I couldn't imagine a better Army National Guard unit to lead the eventual transfer of this mission to the 52d ADA Brigade later this year.”



After arriving in June 2022, the 678th was immediately met with a challenging location change. As a result, the Soldiers were tasked with establishing network connectivity in the building that would serve as the brigade mission command element headquarters, revitalizing the location that would serve as the brigade motor pool, and securing living accommodations for the Soldiers.



“When we arrived, there was a lot of work to be done and challenges to overcome,” said Command Sergeant Major Bryan Merk, 678th Command Sergeant Major. “Overall, the Soldiers maintained a high morale, remained resilient, exemplified cohesive teamwork, and accomplished the mission as always. I could not be more proud of the tenacity and perseverance displayed in the Soldiers of the 678th ADA.”



With upgrades implemented, the 678th ensured an efficient transition to the 174th optimizing Soldier focus on the mission. Following an intense week of transition operations, the Soldiers held a transfer of authority ceremony.



“I want to thank the 10th AAMDC, the 52d ADA BDE, and especially the 678th ADA Brigade for their support during our transition into command,” said Col. Gregory W. Rogers, the 174th ADA commander. “The 174th ADA is well trained, motivated, and highly energized to jump into the fight and to rigorously support both the 5-4 and 5-7 ADA battalions who are spread out throughout the theater of operation in Europe. We look forward to the challenge and assure everyone that the Ohio rotational MCE will work to improve the foxhole here in Germany in order to eventually hand the mission over to the 52d ADA. We are poised to showcase our ‘People First’ motto as the Phoenix Brigade.”



During this rotation, the 174th assumes authority over 5-4 and 5-7 Air Defense Artillery Battalions, the U.S. Army’s portion of NATO’s air shielding mission defending the Eastern flank, and continues building integrated air and missile defense with our NATO Allies.



“Due to the warm welcome and hospitality from 678, they’ve gone out of the way to ensure we have the necessary resources, tools, and proper handoff to be successful in our mission as we reinforce NATO’s Eastern flank to reassure our Allies and deter any potential aggression,” said Command Sergeant Major Shelley Kolb, 174th Command Sergeant Major. “I have no doubt in my mind that the Soldiers of the 174th ADA will move forward strengthening already established bonds, fostering interoperability, and continue with established partnerships with regional Allies.”

