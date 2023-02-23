Small steps move mountains for first sergeant

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Taking care of others can be very rewarding, but it also takes a lot of work.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Moffett, 86th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agency first sergeant, sets the reset button for himself by waking up at 3:30 a.m. every morning and working out. He says this energizes him throughout the day. This, in addition to regular resiliency events, keep Moffett in top shape to support others.



Moffett joined the Air Force almost 20 years ago as a vehicle operations logistics Airman, now known as ground transportation. Early in his career, Moffett was inspired by his wingman, Staff Sgt. Jason Icmat, a former vehicle operations logistics Airman who is now retired.



Moffett recalls one time in particular as an Airman when he and his peers were given a task they didn’t find favorable.



"Icmat would always help us with the dirty jobs, like washing and waxing vehicles,” Moffett said. “In those moments, Icmat showed me he wasn’t too good to do any job.”



For Moffett, Icmat’s humble leadership style deeply resonated with him and helped shape him as the Airman he is today.



“He strengthened my foundation in the Air Force as an Airman,” said Moffett. “His lessons taught me to treat everyone equally, regardless of their rank. This is a very important attribute for a first sergeant to have.”



Moffett views himself as a noncommissioned officer first. He aims to be a part of the training and development of Airmen.



“It is all about taking care of Airmen, because one day that Airman is going to be a first sergeant,” said Moffett. “I want to show them what the epitome of a senior noncommissioned officer should look like.”



Moffett has described his position as one that impacts people through support and professional development.



“I love taking care of Airmen. I love ‘Big A.’ I want to be there for Airmen on their best day and worst day,” Moffett said. “I am truly blessed to be able to serve in the Air Force.”



Moffett said that serving in the Air Force all comes back to one thing, the Air Force Core Values.



“Some of us come into the military knowing them and some of us learn them at basic military training,” said Moffett. “Our core values guide us to know who we are as a service.”

